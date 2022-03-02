1. Consoling a friend after a bad day

Bleu d’Auvergne

Kubick’s take “There’s something really comforting about the fudgy texture of blue cheese. This cow’s milk one is amazing with bacon, whiskey, figs, even a smear of butter — those fatty things that can help when you’re down.”

Where to find it Whole Foods locations

Price $15.99 a pound

2. Bingeing Netflix

Prairie Breeze Cheddar from Milton Creamery

Kubick’s take “You don’t want anything too complex because you’ll be paying attention to the TV and probably scrolling through your phone. Pair this with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and a pale ale or weed, if you’re inclined.”

Where to find it Beautiful Rind, 2211 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square

Price $6

3. Cheesing up a birthday party

La Tur

Kubick’s take “There’s only one answer here, in my opinion: this Italian cheese from Piedmont that comes adorably shaped like a cupcake. Stick a candle in it, and pair it with Luxardo cherries sprinkled with Maldon sea salt. So fun.”

Where to find it Eataly, 43 E. Ohio St., River North

Price $9.90

4. Wooing your crush

Harbison from Jasper Hill Farm

Kubick’s take “I think of this gooey Vermont Brie as the Jacuzzi of cheese. It comes wrapped in a band of spruce bark and is just super sexy. If your date is fancy, spread the cheese on sourdough. If they’re cool, you can dip fries or Tater Tots into it.”

Where to find it Mariano’s locations

Price $12.99

5. Corrupting a vegan

Halloumi

Kubick’s take “It’s a great way to lube up a vegan into the world of cheese. Cheeses can be overpowering for some palates, but this is mild and has a texture similar to tofu. Pan-fry it and serve it on a mezze platter with veggies and other stuff they’re accustomed to eating.”

Where to find it Mariano’s locations

Price $6.99

