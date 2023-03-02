Illustration: Greg Clarke

What are the best BYOBs in town?

Let’s start with Bayan Ko (1810 W. Montrose Ave., Ravenswood), where the Filipino-Cuban menu (get the Cubano fried rice and thank me later) goes nicely with a bottle of dry rosé. I’d bring an off-dry Riesling to match the delicious fare at In-On Thai (4641 N. Broadway, Uptown). Finally, there’s nothing more fun than tearing into bags of seafood at the Angry Crab (multiple locations, theangrycrabchicago.com) with a cold Pilsner in hand.

What place would you recommend for a festive anniversary dinner?

HaiSous Vietnamese Kitchen (1800 S. Carpenter St., Pilsen) always feels like a celebration. You can opt for the family-style dinner, which has a rotating theme (currently it’s an exploration of Thai-Vietnamese cuisine). Or pick from the à la carte menu. My favorites? The rib eye with charred onions and the chopped clams, which you pile onto grilled rice crackers.

