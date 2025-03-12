Illustration: Greg Clarke

I want corned beef for St. Patrick’s Day. Where do you recommend?

For me that holiday has always been a perfect excuse to try a new corned beef sandwich. Some favorites include the Fat Shallot’s classic Reuben on marbled rye and Steingold’s hot corned beef sandwich on grilled Publican Quality rye with brown mustard (it’s called the Grandpa Joe). For something outside the box, head to Schneider Deli for the deli hot dog topped with sauerkraut, mustard, and corned beef — it’s tasty, but you can get a sandwich there, too, if you prefer.

Where would you go for a casual lunch meeting?

I was at TenGoku Aburiya at noon on a recent Friday and found the room full of pairs and groups meeting up. The menu of Japanese classics is affordable, and the tempura udon was just right for a chilly day. Another suggestion: Dove’s Luncheonette. I could imagine a meeting there going well over a plate of that fantastic brisket hash and some masa pancakes.

