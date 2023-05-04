Illustration: Greg Clarke

What itinerary would you recommend for a farewell food tour of Chicago?

I’d seek out dishes that are distinctly local. Block off a weekend, and start with a hot dog at Wolfy’s (2734 W. Peterson Ave., West Ridge), then a jibarito at Jibarito y Mas (3400 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square). The next day, it’s on to Pat’s Pizza and Ristorante (2679 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park) for a tavern-style sausage pie and Lem’s Bar-B-Q (311 E. 75th St., Greater Grand Crossing) for ribs. End down the block with a slice of caramel cake at Brown Sugar Bakery (328 E. 75th St., Greater Grand Crossing). Bon voyage!

Where should I have my graduation party?

For such an occasion, you want a spot with crowd-pleasing food and a fun ambience. Club Lucky (1824 W. Wabansia Ave., Bucktown) fits the bill. The old-school Italian fave can accommodate parties of up to 250. It also offers group packages to make planning easy, including a martini add-on if you want to get really celebratory.

