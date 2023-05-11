Floral Cloud at Bar Mar

This vibrant number mixes Fords gin with lemon, maraschino liqueur, and crème de violette. It’s finished tableside with a smoky cloud of hibiscus, rose, and orange blossom poured over the top. $17. 120 N. Wacker Dr., Loop

Pomegranate Gazoz at Galit

This refreshing, nonalcoholic soda is made with a pomegranate, hibiscus, cardamom, and rose syrup. A spritz of rose water over the top lends a bright floral scent. $9. 2429 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park

R Spritz at RPM Italian

This springy sip combines Cocchi Rosa, an apéritif wine, with Mancino Vermouth Sakura, which is made with Japanese cherry blossoms and Italian lavender. Lemon and sparkling rosé finish it off. $17. 52 W. Illinois St., River North

Little Lies at Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar

Beverage director Chase Bracamontes taps florals for all manner of drinks. For this white Negroni riff, she infuses mezcal with chamomile and chrysanthemum, then combines it with herby Suze and vermouth. $14. 2165 N. Western Ave., Bucktown

Scratch Brewing’s Barrel-Aged Blackberry-Lavender Beer at Hopleaf

Beers from the lauded brewery in downstate Ava can be hard to find around Chicago, but Hopleaf is tapping its blackberry-lavender offering. The sour beer is aged for a year in a red wine barrel. $12. 5148 N. Clark St., Andersonville

Coffee and Elderflower Fizz at Bar Esmé

Coffee and Elderflower Fizz at Bar Esmé

Beverage director Tia Barrett thinks outside the box with her flavor pairings, adding coffee two ways (liqueur and syrup) plus St. Germain elderflower liqueur to tequila. Lemon and egg white lighten things up. $18. 2200 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park