I’ve never done a tasting menu. Where’s a good place to start?

The dinners at the big tasting-menu restaurants in town — Alinea, Ever, Oriole, Smyth — are hourslong and very expensive, so before you fork out all that time and money, ease yourself in to make sure you enjoy this kind of experience. I like Indienne (217 W. Huron St., River North) as a starter choice. Sujan Sarkar’s modern Indian food is delicious and, at $125 ($115 for the vegetarian option), much more affordable.

What’s the best place for a birthday dinner?

The best place to go for a birthday — or any other celebration — is your favorite restaurant. I know, you’re thinking this event is a good excuse to try somewhere new and buzzy. I disagree! What if you don’t like the food? What if the table is uncomfortable or the service slow? It could sour your memories of the day. So instead, head to your go-to spot and eat your favorite things. You can try a new restaurant another time.

