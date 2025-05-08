Illustration: Greg Clarke

What are your favorite spots for seafood?

For being so far from an ocean, Chicago is a sneaky-good seafood town. Freshly shucked oysters are everywhere — Obélix does a particularly nice job with them; I love their oysters Rockefeller. And I’m always game for the seafood at Mariscos San Pedro and Shaw’s Crab House. But my new favorite for fish is Brasero, where I had a delicious meal of grilled prawns with charred green onion salsa and a whole branzino with coconut chile crisp.

Do you have any go-to vendors at Green City Market?

I’m a devoted goer of the Wednesday morning farmers’ market in Lincoln Park, which returns for the season May 7. I always hit Nichols Farm & Orchard for veggies, Mick Klüg Farms for berries and jams, and Verzênay for baked treats (if you see the raspberry-rose croissant, don’t skip it).

