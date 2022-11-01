Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

At his pop-ups (check @herbivore_chicago on Instagram for times and locations), the chef, who honed his skills at places like Cafe Spiaggia and Au Cheval, creates plant-based versions of comfort food favorites such as pizza puffs and Italian subs. One of the most popular: his counterpart to McDonald’s signature burger. Here’s what goes into it.

Patties

Musto starts by seasoning Impossible Beef, a mock meat made from soy protein, and forming it into two thin patties for each burger

Bun

To stay true to the original, Musto special-orders three-piece sesame seed buns from a local vendor.

Toppings

Lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions. (Are you reciting the Big Mac ad yet?) Except here the American cheese is vegan.

Sauce

A Big Mac dupe wouldn’t be complete without a secret sauce. Musto adds a blend of ingredients he won’t disclose to his housemade mayo, then slathers this on each bun.

Side

Pair it with Musto’s truffle fries. Salt-brined and skin-on, they are loaded with white truffle oil, flat-leaf parsley, and grated vegan Parmesan. They come with a garlic aïoli dipping sauce made in-house.