Photograph: Lucy Hewett Portillo’s Garden Dog Remember that old adage that says you can tell everything about a hot dog by the quality of its bite? As my late uncle Pete would say, let’s all just forgeddabout dat, shall we? Texturally, there’s no snap, smack, or pop to this dog, but it does pack a tantalizingly sweet punch. Char-grilling it transforms its excess sugars into a more nuanced flavor, like an encased bundle of caramelized Vidalia onions. Stay true to your roots — eat your relish, kids — and your Chicago-trained taste buds won’t know the difference. portillos.com Authenticity Scale

Photograph: Lucy Hewett Kitchen 17’s Deep-Dish Vegan Pizza How essential is actual mozzarella to your enjoyment of a Chicago-style pizza? Because the faux cheese that Kitchen 17 uses in this pie won’t fool anyone. It jiggles like Southern grits and is as Italian as a bread bowl from the Olive Garden. The silver lining? With all that flavor-sopping dairy excised, the peppery sauce and I-can’t-believe-it’s-not-buttered crust take center stage, giving plant-based eaters something seriously crunchy (and pretty tasty) to sink their teeth into. 2554 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square Authenticity Scale