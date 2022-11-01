Bloom Plant Based Kitchen’s Purple Pisco

Traditional ingredient: Eggs

Swap: Versawhip and xanthan gum

Egg whites normally give a pisco sour its frothy layer of foam, but director of operations Brett Lander found a replacement that would make Walter White proud. He uses Versawhip, a soy protein powder that mimics egg whites, and adds xanthan gum to keep the texture stable. “For mouthfeel, it’s the closest thing out there,” he says. He shakes it with pisco, crème de violette, lemon, and lavender bitters. 1559 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park

Nine Bar’s Paradise Lost

Traditional ingredient: Cow’s milk

Swap: Thai coconut milk

For their tiki-influenced take on a milk punch, co-owners Lily Wang and Joe Briglio add coconut milk to their concoction of cachaça, Rhine Hall mango brandy, ube, and pineapple, then heat it. The milk reacts with the acid, causing it to curdle, and when the solids get strained out, the color goes with them, giving the drink its signature look. 216 W. Cermak Rd., Chinatown

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

Union’s You’re on Mute

Traditional ingredient: Bacon fat or butter

Swap: Coconut cream

A coconut-flavored replacement is fitting for this tropical drink and serves the vital role of fat washing, which, as beverage director Abe Vucekovich explains, “softens the bitter orange flavor and pulls everything together.” 2202 N. California Ave., Logan Square

How to Make It

1½ liters Corazón blanco tequila ½ liter Ramazzotti Amaro ½ liter Campari 1 pineapple 1 12 oz. can coconut cream ¾ oz. fresh lemon juice ¾ oz. simple syrup

1. In a large container, combine tequila, Ramazzotti, and Campari. Set aside.

2. Remove pineapple’s leaves (save for garnish) and rind. Cut pineapple into cubes and add them to the mixture, along with coconut cream.

3. Whisk the mixture vigorously for a minute. Let sit in a dark, cool area for 8 hours, whisking every 2 hours, then freeze for 24 hours. Remove and discard pineapple. Strain with a cheesecloth. Keep refrigerated; the mixture is enough to make 12 drinks.

4. Combine 2½ ounces of the mixture with lemon juice and simple syrup in a shaker with ice. Shake, then strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a pineapple leaf.