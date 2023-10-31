Every location of the international luxe hotel chain St. Regis has a Bloody Mary on the menu, and Chicago beverage director Diane Corcoran created a locally inspired version for the new Loop site at 401 East Wacker Drive. She walks us through the 1871, a smoky, savory tipple named, naturally, for the year of the Great Chicago Fire. It’s already served at the St. Regis Chicago restaurant Miru, which opened in May, and will be on the menu at the property’s forthcoming Tre Dita.

1. The mix

Corcoran’s concoction combines tomato juice, Miru’s housemade soy sauce and pickle brine, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, and Demerara syrup, plus seasonings like garlic and cayenne. She lightens it by blending and straining it: “That makes a huge difference in the drinkability.”

2. The smoke

Several elements evoke the drink’s inspiration: “The mix has smoked paprika, we rim the glass with smoked salt, and when we bring it to the table, we pour it into a smoking glass.”

3. The glass

“It was supposed to be our beer glass, but the drink looked incredible in it. It’s tall and nods to how the St. Regis is the tallest building designed by a woman.”

4. The spirit

Corcoran opts for Evanston-made Few Spirits rye. “The mix works with any spirit, but in creating it, rye whiskey was the winner.”

5. The garnish

Most Bloody Mary toppings double as a snack, but this one is mainly aromatic, with a bouquet of celery, lemon peel, and dill. “The dill ties everything together and adds a fresh note.”