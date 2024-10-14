Revolution Brewing

Double Barrel V.S.O.R. Ryewine

Start lining up now for the first canned release of this flavor bomb of a rye wine that’s blended from beers aged in bourbon and rye barrels. 2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square; 3340 N. Kedzie Ave., Avondale

Is/Was Brewing

Tree Tipper Saison

The latest from Mike Schallau’s saison-focused brewery pulls in autumnal flavors: It’s made with spruce tips steeped in local honey, which allows fruity and floral notes to emerge. 5121 N. Ravenswood Ave., Ravenswood

Hop Butcher for the World

Anniversary Blend 2024

The brewery is marking the second anniversary of its takeover of Half Acre’s Lincoln Avenue space with a barrel-aged stout. “We pull four or five barrels from our barrel-aging stash, get a blend together, and make a big to-do out of it,” says cofounder Jeremiah Zimmer. 4257 N. Lincoln Ave., North Center

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

Fonio Stout

This collaboration with Brooklyn Brewery adds the West African grain fonio to Guinness’s Foreign Extra Stout and has “a tropical fruit white wine characteristic and a bit of a passionfruit-y, coconut kind of thing,” says brand ambassador Ryan Wagner. 901 W. Kinzie St., West Loop