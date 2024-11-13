Illustration: Greg Clarke

I don’t feel like cooking Thanksgiving dinner this year. Where should I pick it up from instead?

For the past two Thanksgivings, I’ve gotten my meal as carryout from Virtue in Hyde Park. It should be no surprise that Erick Williams’s Southern cuisine feels like the warmest way to celebrate the holiday, and the feast for four ($289 last year) gives you enough leftovers for the long weekend. It comes with half a turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, Williams’s exceptional mac and cheese, Parker House rolls with honey butter, a bourbon pecan pie, and — the reason I keep coming back — a tub of silky collard greens. Ordering typically starts in early November.

I need a great pie to bring to a holiday dinner. Help!

My current favorite pie is the refreshing Key lime at L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge. The Lincolnwood spot offers pies for carryout during the holiday season. The Key lime is served frozen, and the tart, icy filling hits just right after a giant meal.

Email Amy at acavanaugh@chicagomag.com with your burning dining questions.