Photograph: Sandy Noto

1 Esmé

What:Jenner Tomaska (Next) and his wife, Katrina Bravo, forge new ground with this art-focused spot that includes both a tasting menu and a casual bar.

Why:Head in for 16 courses on the tasting menu, such as salmon with ranch whey, plus artist dinners and a wine list loaded with bottles from women and BIPOC producers.

Where:2200 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Hinoki Sushiko

2 Hinoki Sushiko

What:Kyoten’s Otto Phan unleashes a new venture that’s half omakase, half izakaya.

Why:What suits your mood — ocean trout nigiri or chicken karaage with truffle Dijonnaise?

Where:1465 W. Willow St., West Town Website

Photograph: Azuree Wiitala

3 George’s Deep Dish

What:George Bumbaris enters the deep-dish game with cheese-edged sourdough pies.

Why:You can never have too much deep dish (especially one with spinach-artichoke dip).

Where:6221 N. Clark St., Edgewater Website

Photograph: Kathleen Robinson

4 Chikatana

What:Mexican meets Midwestern at this spot from Guillermo Reyes (Mi Tocaya Antojeria).

Why:Order seasonally changing dishes, like cauliflower chorizo tacos.

Where:850 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

Photograph: Amber Millan

5 The Authentic Tamale Guy

What:Claudio Velez is back slinging late-night tamales; find him at Bangers & Lace.

Why:The question shouldn’t be “Why?” but rather “How many?”

Where:1670 W. Division St., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: Hilary Higgins

6 Ken Kee Restaurant

What:A reboot of the Chinatown icon from Strings Ramen’s Kenny Yang

Why:He added lots of neon and build-your-own noodle bowls with toppings like quail eggs and veggie dumplings.

Where:2129 S. China Pl. Website

Photograph: Mariana Marinho

7 Vaca’s Creamery

What:A vegan ice cream shop that highlights socially responsible purveyors

Why:Get your oat milk soft serve drizzled with dulce de leche or turned into a s’mores sundae.

Where:1436 W. Blackhawk St., Noble Square Website

Photograph: Courtesy of The Duplex

8 The Duplex

What:LeQoinne Rice’s restaurant and bar features a rotating selection of concepts.

Why:First up: fried chicken sandos from the Kluckerz and birria tacos from Lime and Radish.

Where:3137 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Nick Lipton

9 Little Wild

What:The Ace Hotel’s bumping new rooftop bar, complete with frozen painkillers and local beers

Why:Expect DJs, a monthly queer party, and chorizo nachos.

Where: 311 N. Morgan St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Octavio Romo

10 Aloha Wagon

What:Say aloha to a new location for the Hawaiian favorite.

Why:Loco moco and Spam musubi deliver just the kind of tropical vibe the season requires.

Where:2023 S. Western Ave., Heart of Chicago Website