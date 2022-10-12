1. Howard Street Brewing Company

Launched by Chuck Patella in May, this spot turns out classic, crowd-pleasing beer styles from a galley-kitchen-sized facility.

Try Rogers Proud Pale Ale. Sip the crisp, hoppy beer in the 37-seat taproom (1617 W. Howard St., Rogers Park).

2. Azadi Brewing Company

Founded in 2020 by Bhavik Modi and Gator Schrand through Pilot Project, a brewery incubator in Logan Square, Azadi makes beers with Indian flavors and ingredients like coriander and makrut lime.

Try Kavi Cardamom Golden Ale, a sessionable beer that tastes of eucalyptus and pepper. Find it at Binny’s locations.

3. Funkytown Brewery

This Black-owned brewery debuted in October 2021 at Pilot Project. Funkytown founders Richard Bloomfield, Zachary Day, and Gregory Williams focus on traditional styles and market to women and Black drinkers, two underrepresented groups in craft beer imbibing.

Try Black Is Beautiful Imperial Stout. It has a blueberry tartness with vanilla. Find it at Foxtrot locations.