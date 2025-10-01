Illustration: Greg Clarke

Where can I order a delicious birthday cake?

I love the ones at Sweet Mandy B’s, which has locations in Lincoln Park and Streeterville. The moist cakes are beautifully decorated, and I love how the well-balanced frosting is not overly sweet. The carrot with cream cheese frosting is my favorite. The bakery offers both layer and sheet cakes, but you will need to order a few days in advance. Or swing by the day of your celebration to pick up a dozen cupcakes.

What’s a fun dinner spot for under $50 a person?

Wicker Park’s Lilac Tiger would be a good call, since you can get the $20 THC Sando (that’s a tandoori honey chicken sandwich) at this South Asian restaurant and still have plenty of money left for a rum and ube colada. Pizza is always an affordable choice, of course. And lately I’m digging the pies at River North’s Zarella Pizzeria & Taverna, where you and a pal can share its great tavern version, a salad, and wine.

Email Amy at acavanaugh@chicagomag.com with your burning dining questions.