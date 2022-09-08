1. Queen Mary Tavern

When Sundays, 3 to 7 p.m.; Mondays, 5 to 7 p.m.

Served with Mignonette, lemon, and horseradish

Bonus For just six bucks, you can get a gin or vodka martini, the ideal pairing. 2125 W. Division St., Ukrainian Village

2. Bar Sótano

When Wednesdays, 5 to 10 p.m.; Thursdays, 5 to 6 p.m.

Served with A Mexican twist (natch, from a Rick Bayless place): sour orange miñoneta and smoky salsa negra. 443 N. Clark St., Near North Side

3. Venteux

When Tuesdays, 4 to 9 p.m.; Wednesdays to Fridays, 4 to 6 p.m.

Served with The French brasserie’s seasonal rice vinegar mignonette and harissa-laced cocktail sauce. 224 N. Michigan Ave., Loop

4. Noisette

When Sundays, noon to 8 p.m. (at the bar at Red & White Wines)

Served with Tomato-ponzu mignonette and lemon

Bonus The by-the-glass wine list changes weekly, keeping your Sunday Funday rolling. 1845 N. Oakley Ave., Bucktown