At the Oakville Grill & Cellar, the newest Lettuce Entertain You spot, chef Max Robbins and wine director Richard Hanauer celebrate Napa Valley through simple food and 750 California wines. Below, they recommend pairings for three of their signature dishes. 163 N. Green St., West Loop

Grilled Avocado

“The avocado is roasted in our coal oven, which cycles the smoke around to add flavor,” says Robbins. “The avocado gets soft and creamy, and we finish it with salsa macha made with toasted dried chiles that add deep umami, togarashi, olive oil, and salt, with lemon wedges on the side.” $11

Pair with Kongsgaard Albariño, Napa Valley, 2022

“This wine has such great acidity that cuts through the rich avocado,” says Hanauer. “It’s lower ABV, so it doesn’t put up a fight against the heat in the dish. It isn’t otherwise available in restaurants outside California.” $40 for a six-ounce pour

Coal-Roasted Rainbow Trout

“The trout is marinated with olive, herbs, and Espelette pepper, and we put lemon inside to keep it moist,” Robbins says. “We roast it in the coal oven so the skin gets crispy. We have a pea shoot salad and a rémoulade with fish sauce to kick up the seafood flavor.” $33

Pair with Ironstone Cabernet Franc, Sierra Foothills, 2020

“The green flavors from the salad go well with the green qualities of the Cabernet,” Hanauer says. “Other wines would work, but this has the most flavors that line up.” $18 for a six-ounce pour

Gooey Lemon Cake

“Our pastry chef, Claire Smyth, used diners and bake sales as inspiration; this is like that bake sale lemon square,” Robbins says. “It riffs on the St. Louis–style gooey butter cake. It’s made with fresh lemon zest, and the whipped ricotta balances the acidity.” $12

Pair with Ramey Chardonnay, Russian River Valley, 2020

“We offer great dessert wines, but I like this with a savory wine,” Hanauer says. “This Chardonnay is oaky and rich, and there are so many shades of lemon, like Meyer, candied, and verbena.” $28 for a six-ounce pour