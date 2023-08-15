When

Weekends from late May through October Your guides

Iliana and Anna Regan

Former chef and sommelier, respectively, at Elizabeth Cost

$2,000 (tent); $2,500 (Airstream); $3,500 (cabin room); prices are for two guests and include meals. Sign up

milkweedinn.com. Reservations open a year in advance but fill up quickly. Subscribe to the newsletter for early notification, and keep an eye on the Instagram page (@milkweedinn) for cancellations.

Think of Milkweed Inn on Michigan’s Upper Peninsula as foodie summer camp. You can avail yourself of bucolic hiking trails, archery, and a sauna, but the main event is the food, which ranges from grab-and-go breakfast pastries to a Saturday night tasting menu of 10 to 15 courses. “It’s a big weekend of eating and having drinks,” says co-owner Iliana Regan, who’s usually found in the inn’s kitchen, preparing bites like burdock leaf ramen with smoked Lake Superior whitefish. After dinner, sip nightcaps beside the firepit before retiring to the cabin, canvas-wall tents, or a vintage Airstream.

About the guides: When burnout threatened Iliana, she and wife Anna traded the chef’s Michelin-starred restaurant Elizabeth in Chicago for this 12-guest inn, where the surrounding Hiawatha National Forest supplies the fervent foragers with a bounty of wild greens, mushrooms, and berries.

Bring: Your extrovert pants, since you’ll be sharing the table (and the bathrooms) with fellow guests. But trust your hosts and don’t sweat it: “Anna and I are here talking you through it from the moment we meet you,” Iliana assures.

Watch for: Critters. Sightings of the occasional deer, otter, or coyote aren’t guaranteed, but Iliana can promise a sense of place: “I hope guests find a little connection with nature, because we’re immersing them in it.”