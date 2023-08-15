Photography: (left) Susan Vineyard/istockphoto; (right) Wildest Animal/Getty Images Choose Your Own Adventure From cruising Route 66 to scuba diving in Cabo, these 12 trips are led by Chicago experts who will help you get the most out of your excursion. By Nathan Ansell, Web Behrens, Cate Huguelet, and David McMillin Illustrations by QuickHoney August 15, 2023, 6:00 am Strike a Triangle Pose on the Amalfi Coast Explore Mayan Ruins in the Yucatán Peninsula Taste and Toast Tradition in Oaxaca Follow Lewis and Clark Across the Pacific Northwest Feast on Rustic Luxe Fare in Northern Michigan Caravan to the West Coast on Route 66 Travel the Silk Road in Central Asia Cruise the Biodiverse Great Lakes Feed Your Inner Survivalist at Central Illinois’s Land of Odd Journey Through Egyptian History Along the Nile Wine and Dine Beneath the Argentine Skies Scuba-Dive in Baja California Sur