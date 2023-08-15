When

April 15–23, 2024 Your guide

Masin Ouksel

Ahimsa yoga studio co-owner Cost

$4,200 to $6,700, depending on room selection and occupancy; includes breakfasts and most dinners; excludes airfare Sign up

ahimsayogastudios.com/italy-2024-yoga-retreat

It’s hard to think of a more picturesque setting for yoga (or anything, really) than Italy’s Amalfi Coast. You’ll spend five nights at the Hotel Santa Caterina, a five-star seaside resort in Amalfi, then three on Ischia, an island off the coast of Naples. Masin Ouksel and another teacher at Ahimsa, Christine Cipra, will lead yoga and meditation twice daily, usually an active class in the morning and a relaxing one in the evening. “Everything’s optional — it’s your vacation!” Ouksel says. “If you want to sleep in, no problem. We’re not strict on diet or anything like that.” In Italy, that’s for the best.

About the guide: Ouksel started practicing yoga in 2008 while recovering from injuries sustained from rowing crew at Oak Park and River Forest High School and at college. In 2014, he began teaching the discipline, often while playing acoustic guitar or singing bowls. As co-owner of Ahimsa, a yoga studio with four locations across the suburbs, he’s led retreats to Greece and Panama.

Bring: Hiking shoes. Yoga might not require footwear, but you’ll want more than flip-flops to explore the hilly Amalfi Coast — not to mention Pompeii and Vesuvius, less than a hour’s drive away.

Watch for: Ischia’s hot springs. The island is known for its natural thermal spas.