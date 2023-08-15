When

July 27–August 2, 2024 Your guide

Amy Anderson

Learn Scuba Chicago dive master Cost

$2,075 ($1,690 if booked before February); excludes most meals and airfare Sign up

learnscubachicago.org/blogs/news

For this weeklong adventure on the Gulf of California, you’ll stay in Cabo San Lucas, one of Amy Anderson’s favorite scuba destinations. At the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, it is the perfect base for spectacular diving. Anderson hopes to catch the Mobula migration (“basically, huge schools of little manta rays”). Another outing: Gordo Banks, a seamount about 30 miles away, where hammerhead sharks school. “There’s never a guarantee you’re going to see a specific type of wildlife,” Anderson says. “But you’re going to see something cool regardless.” By night? Cabo’s a resort town, which means tequila tastings up and down the boardwalk.

About the guide: A veterinary technician by day, the Albany Park resident has a passion for deep dives in her free time. She was first drawn to the depths on a trip to Puerto Rico more than a decade ago: “We were snorkeling, and I could see farther down. ‘I want to go down there!’ ” Now cochair of Learn Scuba Chicago’s travel committee, she’s led diving trips abroad, including to Aruba and Bali.

Bring: Extra batteries for your underwater camera and diving torch, a flashlight that lets you peer into dark crevices for critters. But Anderson warns: “Just don’t stick your hand in.”

Watch for: Cabo Pulmo National Park. The UNESCO World Heritage site is home to 11 species of coral, forming a reef that’s 20,000 years old. Once imperiled from overfishing, it rebounded in the mid-’90s after the Mexican government embraced conservation.

Drive and Dive

The Midwest isn’t exactly a scuba paradise, but if you want to take a cold-water plunge without leaving the region, Anderson recommends these three spots.

Haigh Quarry

“Its nickname is the Caribbean of the Midwest. It used to be a rock quarry, and there’s still some machinery down there, plus random things like a school bus. There’s bluegill, catfish, and a lungfish from the Shedd Aquarium.” 2738 E. 2000N Rd., Kankakee

Mermet Springs

“It’s about a six-hour drive south. There’s a scavenger hunt course to see all these random objects, with plenty of underwater photo opportunities—lie in a bathtub, ride a bike.” 6724 N. U.S. Hwy. 45, Belknap

Devil’s Lake State Park

“Great spot for scuba camping, as we at Learn Scuba Chicago call it, since there’s more to do than just diving: canoeing, kayaking, fishing, hiking.” S5975 Park Rd., Baraboo, Wisconsin