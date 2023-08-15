When

November 7–13, 2024 Your guide

Diana Dávila

Executive chef and owner of Mi Tocaya Antojería Cost

$5,500 (double occupancy); $6,900 (single); excludes airfare Sign up

modernadventure.com

From tasting Oaxaca’s celebrated seven moles and its chocolate to visiting a tortilla press workshop, expect a close-range exploration of culinary traditions of this state in south Mexico. “Oaxaca does a lot of work to safeguard its indigenous culture and its cuisine,” Diana Dávila says. She’s a dedicated mezcal enthusiast too, so behind-the-scenes palenque (distillery) tasting tours will be on the docket.

About the guide: The Mi Tocaya Antojería chef-owner’s first taste of Oaxaca came at age 20, when she persuaded her mom she’d rather travel there than to Paris. The experience awakened in Dávila an interest in Mexico’s people and culinary history that would later inform her cooking. Looking back now, she says, “It was my first chef trip.”

Bring: Your emotional baggage. It will be purified during a cleansing ritual with a shaman.

Watch for: Showstopping Zapotec crafts, like woven rugs and pottery. “There’s so many beautiful arts made by hand there,” says Dávila. “Skills have been handed down from generation to generation.”

A Taste of Mexico in Chicago

Can’t make it to Oaxaca? Try one of Diana Dávila’s favorite local spots.

Kie-Gol-Lanee

“They’re from Oaxaca, and they’re cooking beautiful food from their memories of home. Their Oaxacan tamales are amazing.” 5004 N. Sheridan Rd., Uptown

5 Rabanitos

“Alfonso Sotelo is one of those chefs who makes good food because he loves what he does. His puerco al rancho and cecina estilo guerrero showcase his natural talent for cooking like a Mexican mother.” 1758 W. 18th St., Pilsen

Baha

“We go here for mariscos and cocktails. They do a great job on seafood classics, like fried whole red snapper.” 4842 W. Diversey Ave., Cragin