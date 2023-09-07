Illustration: Greg Clarke

What’s a good spot for a last-minute group dinner if you don’t know the exact party size?

When it comes to flexibility, going casual is the key. The Moonlighter (3204 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square) has tables both inside and out, killer double cheeseburgers and crunchy tacos, vegan options, and pitchers of draft cocktails. Another great choice: The Long Room (1612 W. Irving Park Rd., Lake View). The beer-focused bar offers fun food concepts: Some nights you’ll find wood-fired pizzas from Bad Johnny’s; others, pimento grilled cheese from AJ’s Diner.

Who should I get to cater my birthday party?

I recently went to a wedding catered by Lula Cafe. That was a great call (my friends are very smart). Lula’s iconic Caesar salad would be a hit at any event. For something more casual (and cheaper), I recommend Tempesta Market, which offers platters of sandwiches (get the B. Franklin turkey sammies!) or charcuterie, which is ideal for grazing.

