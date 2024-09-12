Middle Eastern

Galit

Sip Israeli, Lebanese, and Palestinian wines alongside chef-partner Zach Engel’s four-course menu, which melds the cuisines of the Levant. 2429 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park

Drink at home:Dalton Levantina 2020 (1). “It’s food friendly, terroir focused, and chillable,” Engel says. “Pour a glass while you’re grilling.” $28 at Binny’s

Greek

Andros Taverna

The list from lead sommelier Amber Pike features an all-Greek collection of mostly indigenous grapes. 2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square

Drink at home:Skouras Moscofilero 2022 (2). “It is all apricots and dill on the nose,” Pike explains. “The texture is super bright, which makes it perfect with any food.” $14.79 at Vin Chicago, 1826 N. Elston Ave., Bucktown

South American

El Che Steakhouse & Bar

Beverage director Alex Cuper’s list, from Malbec to Pais, pairs perfectly with items off chef John Manion’s grill. 845 W. Washington Blvd., West Loop

Drink at home:Familia Zuccardi Polígonos Malbec San Pablo 2021 (3). “The juicy fruit, acidity, and minerality give it an elegant balance,” Cuper says. “You can have it with everything from grilled summer produce to desserts.” $23 at Binny’s