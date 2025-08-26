Schools That Rule

Our first rankings of public elementaries and junior highs since 2019 go deeper than ever — and feature some new names at the top.

Illustrations by Visbii
August 26, 2025, 6:00 am

Best Chicago Elementaries

   GradesEnrollmentIAR English
attainment %		IAR math
attainment %		Chronic
absenteeism %
1Hawthorne Scholastic Academy Lake View
Up from No. 7
in our last ranking (2019).
K–8
 616928710
2Audubon School Roscoe Village
Tops among city schools in average GROWTH IN ENGLISH on the IAR test.
PK–8
 610766412
3Keller Regional Gifted Center (S)Mount Greenwood1–82219890N/A
4Decatur Classical School (S)West Rogers ParkK–8329909015
5James E. McDade Classical School (S)West ChesterfieldK–821787685
6Edison Regional Gifted Center (S)Albany ParkK–8265979313
7Bronzeville Classical Elementary School (S)BronzevilleK–842388638
8Skinner North Classical School (S)Goose IslandK–8512949312
9William H. Prescott Elementary SchoolLincoln ParkK–8410805916
10Edgar Allan Poe Classical School (S)RoselandK–822786658
11Mount Greenwood Elementary SchoolMount GreenwoodPK–81,15370488
12Alexander Graham Bell School (S) North Center
Students participate in an arts residency program of up to six weeks, studying everything from poetry to circus arts.
PK–8
 847776413
13James G. Blaine Elementary SchoolLake ViewPK–8630706611
14Abraham Lincoln Elementary SchoolLincoln ParkK–8846777215
15Robert Healy Elementary SchoolBridgeportK–81,209605712
16Louisa May Alcott College Preparatory ESLincoln ParkPK–8572715815
17Mark T. Skinner West Elementary School (S)Near West SidePK–81,048686024
18Stone Scholastic AcademyWest Rogers ParkK–8550664321
19James Ward Elementary SchoolBridgeportPK–849548459
20Cassell Fine Arts SchoolMount GreenwoodK–8353583820
21Mitchell Elementary SchoolWest TownPK–8388534520
22Edward Everett STEM Elementary SchoolMcKinley ParkPK–5976634N/A
23Casals School of ExcellenceHumboldt ParkPK–8369473024
24Sauganash Elementary SchoolSauganashPK–8660676016
25LaSalle II Magnet SchoolEast Ukrainian VillagePK–8582634919
26Sor Juana Elementary School (S)West ElsdonPK–8488644911
27John H. Kinzie Elementary SchoolGarfield RidgePK–8670683422
28Oscar Mayer Magnet SchoolLincoln ParkPK–8697725614
29Oriole Park SchoolOriole ParkPK–8589624620
30Augustus H. Burley SchoolLake ViewK–849874639
31South Loop Elementary SchoolSouth LoopPK–8839615022
32William J. Onahan ElementaryNorwood ParkPK–8643473916
33Chicago World Language AcademyUniversity VillageK–8453574615
34Disney II MagnetOld Irving ParkPK–6429523618
35Mark Sheridan Math and Science AcademyBridgeportK–8529685210
36Cesar E. Chávez Multicultural Academic CenterBack of the YardsPK–8782413314
37Ravenswood Elementary SchoolRavenswoodPK–8502674618
38Nettelhorst SchoolLake View EastPK–8647655521
39Hamilton ElementaryLake ViewPK–8483655715
40Philip Rogers Fine ArtsWest Rogers ParkPK–8716513426
41Jonathan Burr Elementary SchoolBucktownK–8451694117
42Inter-American Magnet SchoolLake ViewPK–8637452117
43John C. Haines Elementary SchoolChinatownPK–848152598
44Learn Excel (C)East Garfield ParkK–6389412225
45CICS Avalon Elementary School (C) Marynook
Its IAR math growth was tied for the best in Chicago.
K–8
 435353827
46Learn Charles and Dorothy Campbell Campus (C)East Garfield ParkK–6355302130
47John C. Coonley Elementary SchoolNorth CenterK–8770716014
48Robert Alfred Black Magnet Elementary SchoolPill HillK–8356563513
49A.N. Pritzker School (S)Wicker ParkPK–8654675418
50Columbia Explorers AcademyBrighton ParkPK–8725422316
(S) SELECTIVE ENROLLMENT SCHOOL
(C) CHARTER SCHOOL

How We Ranked the Schools

The performance measures were based on data obtained from the Illinois State Board of Education for the 2023–24 school year, the most recent available. Calculations were done by the research nonprofit RTI International, based on weighting instructions provided by Chicago. Not all the measures used appear in the rankings tables.

The Measures We Used

  • IAR attainment is the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness exams for ELA (English language arts) and math.
  • IAR growth is the school’s average student growth percentile, which compares the year-over-year change by individual students on the IAR exams with that of comparable students in the state.
  • Chronic absenteeism is the percentage of students who missed 10 percent or more of school days.
  • 5Essentials is a teacher and student survey that assesses five key aspects of a school’s learning environment.
  • Spending per pupil is the instructional expenditure, reported by the district.

How We Weighted the Measures

  • IAR English attainment: 15%
  • IAR English growth: 22.5%
  • IAR math attainment: 15%
  • IAR math growth: 22.5%
  • Chronic absenteeism: 15%
  • For Chicago schools
    5Essentials: 10%
  • For suburban schools
    Spending per pupil: 10%

NOTE: In cases where a school is missing a metric, more weight was distributed to the remaining measures.