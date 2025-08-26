Schools That Rule

Our first rankings of public elementaries and junior highs since 2019 go deeper than ever — and feature some new names at the top.

August 26, 2025, 7:13 am

Best Suburban Cook County Elementaries and Junior Highs

   GradesEnrollmentIAR English
attainment %		IAR math
attainment %		Chronic
absenteeism %
1Hubbard Woods School Winnetka
Has its own TV studio, where third and fourth graders produce daily news shows.
K–4
 33575734
2Ivy Hill Elementary SchoolArlington HeightsPK–5534645813
3Seventh Avenue SchoolLa GrangeK–618783687
4Maple SchoolNorthbrook6–8429888310
5Lincoln Elementary SchoolRiver ForestPK–436082746
6Sunset Ridge School Northfield
Spends more per pupil than all but two other elementary schools in the county.
4-8
 25088777
7McKenzie Elementary SchoolWilmetteK–445573654
8Conrady Junior High SchoolHickory Hills6–81,00186688
9Glen Oaks Elementary SchoolHickory Hills2–5638766610
10Central Elementary SchoolWilmetteK–444569682
11Arnett C. Lines Elementary SchoolBarringtonK–550573638
12Crow Island SchoolWinnetkaK–431868787
13Field Park ElementaryWestern SpringsK–52746877N/A
14Blythe Park ElementaryRiversidePK–521073597
15Spring Avenue ElementaryLa GrangeK–631575685
16Pleasantdale Elementary SchoolLa GrangePK–4470676912
17Westmoor SchoolNorthbrookPK–540181796
18Romona Elementary SchoolWilmettePK–449674706
19Shabonee SchoolNorthbrook3–543278698
20Glen Grove SchoolGlenview3–542771637
21Harper Elementary SchoolWilmetteK–43607660N/A
22Avoca WestGlenviewK–5352706511
23Roosevelt Middle SchoolRiver Forest5–8632786711
24Palos East Elementary SchoolPalos HeightsK–5704655411
25Meadowbrook SchoolNorthbrookK–5452748310
26Orrington Elementary School Evanston
More than 30 languages are spoken by the students and staff.
K–5
 245595511
27Willowbrook SchoolGlenviewPK–532569774
28Willard Elementary SchoolRiver ForestPK–434666619
29Greenbriar SchoolNorthbrookK–534578688
30Northbrook Junior High SchoolNorthbrook6–8644837212
31Greenbrier Elementary SchoolArlington HeightsPK–5392675913
32Patton Elementary SchoolArlington HeightsK–538164639
33Lions Park Elementary SchoolMount Prospect2–5483625010
34Wescott SchoolNorthbrookK–548579837
35Wood Oaks Junior High SchoolNorthbrook6–8445857712
36Ogden Avenue SchoolLa GrangeK–657672593
37Old Quarry Middle SchoolLemont6–8826765610
38Forest Elementary School Des Plaines
An onsite early learning center has a program for children from birth to age 3.
PK–5
 645664813
39Highlands Elementary SchoolLa GrangePK–456373736
40Marie Murphy SchoolWilmettePK, 6–8262826611
41Central Elementary SchoolRiversidePK–5360706914
42Skokie SchoolWinnetka5–6363756810
43Oak Ridge SchoolPalos Hills2–5752676114
44West SchoolGlencoe3–424867708
45Field Elementary SchoolPark RidgeK–562865599
46Joseph Sears SchoolKenilworthPK–848275676
47Central SchoolGlencoe5–8578777613
48Palos South Middle SchoolPalos Park6–8691865316
49A.F. Ames Elementary SchoolRiversidePK–545875698
50Forest Hills Elementary SchoolWestern SpringsPK–530075616

Best DuPage County Elementaries and Junior Highs

   GradesEnrollmentIAR English
attainment %		IAR math
attainment %		Chronic
absenteeism %
1Prospect Elementary School Clarendon Hills
Maintains its top spot from 2019.
K–5
 31182783
2Westmont Junior High SchoolWestmont6–829268426
3Ellsworth Elementary SchoolNapervilleK–5226878014
4Jefferson Elementary SchoolElmhurstK–534378725
5Oak Elementary SchoolHinsdalePK–539089927
6Madison SchoolHinsdaleK–535376833
7Elm Elementary SchoolBurr RidgeK–529287844
8Walker Elementary SchoolClarendon HillsK–529780804
9Monroe Elementary SchoolHinsdaleK–530182794
10Norton Creek Elementary SchoolWest ChicagoK–5486736911
11John L. Sipley ElementaryWoodridgePK–6386645214
12J.T. Manning Elementary School Westmont
Has a Chicken Coop Club to teach students how to care for these animals.
2-5
 385556111
13Hawthorne Elementary SchoolElmhurstK–557171644
14Concord Elementary SchoolDarienPK–4450525512
15Elmer H. Franzen Intermediate SchoolItasca3–5327695713
16Westfield Middle SchoolBloomingdale6–8494895717
17Brook Forest Elementary SchoolOak BrookK–5279727213
18Edison Elementary SchoolElmhurstK–531064684
19Hadley Junior High School Glen Ellyn
The Second-biggest school in the county, despite serving only three grades.
6-8
 1,104806217
20Meadow Glens Elementary SchoolNapervilleK–549286835

Best Lake County Elementaries and Junior Highs

   GradesEnrollmentIAR English
attainment %		IAR math
attainment %		Chronic
absenteeism %
1Sheridan Elementary SchoolLake ForestPK–426274718
2Wayne Thomas Elementary SchoolHighland ParkK–5433736611
3Prairie ElementaryBuffalo Grove1–5449737110
4Bannockburn SchoolBannockburnK–8169806615
5Everett Elementary SchoolLake ForestK–430770806
6North Barrington Elementary SchoolNorth BarringtonK–543274559
7Kildeer Countryside Elementary SchoolLong Grove1–5452626911
8Butterfield School Libertyville
Powered by 75,000 square feet of solar panels on its roof.
PK–5
 52560627
9Sherwood Elementary SchoolHighland ParkK–5364635913
10Sarah Adams Elementary SchoolLake ZurichK–540174649

Best Kane County Elementaries and Junior Highs

   GradesEnrollmentIAR English
attainment %		IAR math
attainment %		Chronic
absenteeism %
1Fabyan Elementary School Geneva
The highest-scoring school in the county for IAR math growth.
K–5
 23579579
2Ferson Creek Elementary SchoolSt. CharlesPK–5580747114
3Bell-Graham Elementary SchoolSt. CharlesK–5472746715
4C.I. Johnson Elementary SchoolAurora3–527140434
5Western Avenue Elementary SchoolGenevaK–5341553210
6Corron Elementary SchoolSouth ElginK–5525666218
7Howard B. Thomas Grade SchoolBurlingtonPK–5639543411
8Thompson Middle SchoolSt. Charles6–81,275765721
9Hoover-Wood Elementary SchoolBataviaK–5343505710
10Grace McWayne Elementary SchoolBataviaK–534846596

Best McHenry County Elementaries and Junior Highs

   GradesEnrollmentIAR English
attainment %		IAR math
attainment %		Chronic
absenteeism %
1Eastview Elementary School Algonquin
Up from No. 10 in 2019.
PK–5
 422656013
2Creekside Middle SchoolWoodstock5–8748724024
3Prairie Grove Elementary SchoolCrystal LakePK–4528545216
4Neubert Elementary SchoolAlgonquinK–547150559
5Alden-Hebron Middle School Hebron
The smallest school in all six counties to make our rankings.
6-8
 73553919
6Katherine Leggee Elementary SchoolHuntleyK–5891574915
7Riley SchoolMarengoK–8240564911
8Nippersink Middle SchoolRichmond6–8392613817
9Alden-Hebron Elementary SchoolHebronPK–52325526N/A
10Conley Elementary SchoolAlgonquin3–5567514515

Best Will County Elementaries and Junior Highs

   GradesEnrollmentIAR English
attainment %		IAR math
attainment %		Chronic
absenteeism %
1Homer Junior High SchoolHomer Glen7–8795795615
2Oak Prairie Junior High SchoolHomer Glen6–84518236N/A
3Kendall Elementary SchoolNapervilleK–558268699
4Graham Elementary SchoolNapervilleK–5308786912
5Hickory Creek Middle School Frankfort
More students met or exceeded state English standards here than anywhere else in the suburbs.
6-8
 945927412
6Gregory Middle SchoolNaperville6–882380669
7Shorewood Elementary SchoolShorewoodK–4326445310
8Jane Addams Middle SchoolBolingbrook6–8532653618
9Scullen Middle SchoolNaperville6–8961806313
10Anna McDonald SchoolManhattan2–3585574712

How We Ranked the Schools

The performance measures were based on data obtained from the Illinois State Board of Education for the 2023–24 school year, the most recent available. Calculations were done by the research nonprofit RTI International, based on weighting instructions provided by Chicago. Not all the measures used appear in the rankings tables.

The Measures We Used

  • IAR attainment is the percentage of students meeting or exceeding state standards on the Illinois Assessment of Readiness exams for ELA (English language arts) and math.
  • IAR growth is the school’s average student growth percentile, which compares the year-over-year change by individual students on the IAR exams with that of comparable students in the state.
  • Chronic absenteeism is the percentage of students who missed 10 percent or more of school days.
  • 5Essentials is a teacher and student survey that assesses five key aspects of a school’s learning environment.
  • Spending per pupil is the instructional expenditure, reported by the district.

How We Weighted the Measures

  • IAR English attainment: 15%
  • IAR English growth: 22.5%
  • IAR math attainment: 15%
  • IAR math growth: 22.5%
  • Chronic absenteeism: 15%
  • For Chicago schools
    5Essentials: 10%
  • For suburban schools
    Spending per pupil: 10%

NOTE: In cases where a school is missing a metric, more weight was distributed to the remaining measures.