Aya Fukai of West Town’s Aya Pastry says the secret to these chewy cookies is freezing the dough before baking, which prevents the dough from spreading too much. The dough will last in an airtight container in the freezer for up to two weeks, making them a ready-to-bake cookie for when last-minute guests drop by.

Café Marie-Jeanne may have shuttered, but at least we’ll always have this brownie recipe from Mike Simmons. He uses plenty of butter, eggs, and crème fraîche to create these incredibly rich brownies, finishing them with a drizzle of olive oil.

Sandra Holl of Floriole uses vanilla extract from Nielsen-Massey, a company in Waukegan that has supplied America with high-quality extract for more than a century. These cookies use the family company’s vanilla extract — the preferred label of many professional bakers.

Photograph: Lucy Hewett

Baker Angela Diaz of You’re a Cookie has a gluten-free twist on her childhood favorite — but she assures us that you’re welcome to substitute all-purpose flour instead.

Making granola from Blackbird is a sweet reminder of this now-shuttered beloved institution. This recipe from the restaurant’s former pastry chef Nicole Guini has cranberries, currants, and pecans. Bonus: it keeps for a couple of weeks.