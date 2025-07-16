The English pub is one of my favorite types of restaurants, and while Chicago has a few good examples of the genre, there is always room for one more. Ballyhoo Hospitality, which is behind area favorites like Coda Di Volpe, Gemini, DeNucci’s, and Sophia Steak, is opening Jackman & Co. in Glenview (1749 Glenview Rd.) later this month and will be serving a menu of British pub classics with a Midwestern twist.

When Glenview was looking to bring a restaurant to their downtown, they reached out to Ballyhoo CEO Ryan O’Donnell, who grew up around Glenview and notes that the downtown area has become a bit bare in recent years. “A lot of these north shore suburbs see what happened in Wilmette and Lake Forest and want to have their little charming downtown,” O’Donnell explains. Glenview offered a partnership and a brand-new building, and Jackman & Co. was born.

O’Donnell is very firm that Jackman & Co. is not one of those replica pubs with mass-produced antiques on the walls and mediocre fish and chips on the menu. While it’s very much inspired by the great pubs of the United Kingdom, it’s also a Midwestern restaurant. “I’m not trying to make everything ‘proper’,” he says. Now, some things are absolutely proper, including British chips and aioli, but don’t expect a theme restaurant.

The menu is broken down into four sections — snacks, small, medium, and large. Snacks include Devils on Horseback (cheddar-stuffed dates with bacon and maple) and hand-cut chips. Small plates include English peas and bacon with leek cream, spiced lamb samosas, and a Peekytoe crab toast with dill. Larger dishes, like red curry prawns or a spatchcocked Cornish hen with figs and roasted olives round out the menu, and of course fish and chips are a highlight.

On the beverage side, expect plenty of Guinness — the restaurant is serving five different Guinness drinks including a black and blue (with Allagash White) and a snakebite (with Magner’s cider). There are local beers as well, plus a diverse wine list. Jackman & Co has partnered with Middlebrow for a custom beer (Jackman Ale), a low alcohol Kölsch-style offering that sounds ideal for summer. A large central bar is a common feature of many Ballyhoo restaurants, and Jackman & Co. is no exception; a 28-seat bar with multiple sides has almost 90 seats, so there’s plenty of room to kick back with a Black and Tan.

Another highlight: The huge, 60-seat patio that overlooks the North Branch of the Chicago River. As the restaurant will be open seven days a week for dinner (and eventually adding brunch). I have a feeling that it’s going to become a popular after work hangout spot for Glenview residents, especially in good weather. Jackman & Co. is slated to open before the end of July.