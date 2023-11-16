Three New Takes on the Classic British Pub

Armitage Alehouse

1000 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park

Who’s behind it: Brendan Sodikoff’s Hogsalt Hospitality, best known for Au Cheval and Bavette’s

How British is it? 6/10. With wooden carvings, paintings, and patterned wallpaper, you can imagine Sherlock Holmes ruminating by the fireplace. But the menu includes some decidedly non-British dishes like the Hogsalt classic truffle bucatini.

New twists: Garam masala seasons the lamb pot pie, while the brilliant sticky date cake comes crowned with a giant scoop of brown butter gelato.

Can you get fish and chips? Sure can. The fried northern pike comes with malt vinegar salt and rémoulade.

What are we drinking? Beverage specialist Jean Tomaro offers a list of classics, like old-fashioneds and martinis. Our choice is the East India G&T.

Heads-up: Reservations disappear within a minute of being released, but the bar area is open for walk-ins.

Crisp sandwich and chips at the Green Post

The Green Post

4749 N. Rockwell St., Lincoln Square

Who’s behind it: The owners of the Northman and Bar on Buena, who know neighborhood pubs

How British is it? 10/10. It has black pudding breakfast sandwiches, rugby on TV, dark wood, and patrons with actual British accents

New twists: Get your rarebit sauce with soft pretzels.

Can you get fish and chips? Yup. The haddock fillets are cider-battered and the chips come with curry sauce.

What are we drinking? Ciders from Northman and a house gin and tonic, with the novel combo of Minnesota gin and British tonic

Heads-up: From 2 to 4 p.m., only pies (they’re on the small side) and chips are available. Come earlier or later for the weirdly satisfying crisp sandwich, a fancy grilled cheese with Irish cheddar, tomato chutney, and cheese and onion crisps.

Monarch & Lion fare (from left): lamb keema shepherd’s pie, chile-cheese naan, and paneer tikka masala

Monarch & Lion

302 E. Illinois St., Streeterville

Who’s behind it: The owners of Rooh and Bar Goa, so it’s no surprise the menu specializes in British-Indian fare

How British is it? 8/10. With its posh location and TV-lined bar, it’s more like a slick downtown London bar than a neighborhood pub. But the menu has cozy comforts like bangers and mash.

New twists: The elegant paneer tikka masala features planks of paneer cheese in a sauce with roasted red peppers.

Can you get fish and chips? Absolutely. The haddock has an IPA batter and is served with mushy peas.

What are we drinking? English Tea Time, a cocktail of rum, port, housemade allspice dram, and English breakfast tea, served in a gilded teapot

Heads-up: If you get the tikka masala, order the naan, decked out with cheddar and Thai chiles, for dunking.