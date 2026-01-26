The annual Banchet Awards for Culinary Excellence, Chicago’s top food world awards, were held last night at Venue SIX10. Twelve awards were given out, and the big honors of the night included Restaurant of the Year to Indienne, Chef of the Year to John Manion of El Che Steakhouse and Brasero, and Best New Restaurant to Feld. Jake Potashnick’s Feld also took home the award for Best Hospitality, while sommelier Alex Cuper of El Che Steakhouse and Brasero was named Sommelier of the Year.

In addition to the winners — voted on by an anonymous panel of food journalists and industry experts — there were two other major honors given out last night. Gene & Georgetti was named the first-ever Iconic Restaurant of the Year, nodding to its long legacy in Chicago’s dining scene (which is still very much of the moment — we named it No. 6 on our recent ranking of best steakhouses). The other honor, the Culinary Excellence Award, went to Grant Achatz of Alinea for his 20 years as one of the Chicago’s fine dining leaders. While accepting the award, he spoke about the drive to keep innovating at his flagship restaurant, and noted that he could “only have opened it in Chicago,” thanks to the quality of chefs working in the city and the receptive nature of local diners and media.

Here’s the full list of winners.

Rising Chef of the Year: Javauneeka Jacobs of Frontera Grill

Best New Restaurant: Feld

Best Neighborhood Restaurant: Mahari

Sommelier of the Year: Alex Cuper of Brasero and El Che Steakhouse & Bar

Best Counter Service: Sanders BBQ Supply Co.

Best Hospitality: Feld

Bar of the Year: Gus’ Sip & Dip

Best Heritage Restaurant: Nine Garden

Best Restaurant Design: The Alston

Pastry Chef of the Year: Justin Lerias of Del Sur Bakery & Cafe

Chef of the Year: John Manion of Brasero and El Che Steakhouse & Bar

Restaurant of the Year: Indienne