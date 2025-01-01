January in Chicago is cold, dark, wet, and generally hostile to life, which is why I prefer to spend it inside hiding under as many blankets as I can find. Thank goodness for Restaurant Week (January 24 – February 9), or most of us might never leave the house. As I’ve written many, many times, it’s important to do a little research before you make your Restaurant Week reservations, but there are always some great bargains to be had. This year, prices are $30 for lunch and either $45 or $60 for dinner (per person). Here are a few of my favorite options this year.

The Baja Mariscada at Leña Brava was one of the 25 best things we ate this year, and it’s on their $60 Restaurant Week menu! Start with sea bass ceviche with ginger and avocado, move onto a massive plate of grilled seafood including half a lobster, mussels, and shrimp, and finish with an eggnog flan. The main course alone is usually $72, so even if they cut down on the size a little, it’ll still be a great deal. Just don’t go as a vegetarian; as delicious as I’m sure the fire-roasted cauliflower is, it doesn’t make financial sense.

Sadly, it appears that PQM’s (really delicious) dinner experiment has gone on hiatus, but you can get a little bit of a taste of it during Restaurant Week, where the spot is offering a $60 four-course dinner. Start with house country pate, move onto trout amandine, then a winter-perfect boeuf bourguignon and a dessert. No options, but definitely a good bargain if you’re into the offerings.

Steakhouses are often a good option for Restaurant Week, though you need to keep an eye on portion sizes and ingredient quality to make sure you’re getting a deal. Hawksmoor’s option caught my eye because their dinner menu includes one of my favorite apps on their menu, the potted beef and bacon. If you combine that with the steak frites and the sticky toffee sundae, you might leave in a coma, but you’ll definitely have gotten your fill. Their menu is two courses for $45 or three for $60.

If you’re looking for a great lunch or brunch, you can never go wrong with Floriole. For Restaurant Week, their menu starts with a carrot and toasted pepita salad, continues with shakshuka, and ends with a chocolate pot de crème. If you’re looking to take yourself out for an indulgent weekday lunch, this is my pick.