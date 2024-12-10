Void gives its take on SpaghettiOs the type of tableside treatment usually reserved for fancy dishes. Your server brings over a cutely illustrated can (the handiwork of co-chef Dani Kaplan’s sister) and pours out the vodka-sauced rings of pasta and tiny, tender pork and beef meatballs. A sprinkle of Parmesan and — ta-da! — the best adult riff on a kids’ favorite you will ever taste. $21. 2937 N. Milwaukee Ave., Avondale — A.C.