Fresh Sardines Tostada at Mariscos San Pedro
Sardines are the Rodney Dangerfield of fish. But they get their due in this Mexico-meets-Mediterranean dish. Lightly cured and pickled, the sardines are paired with pistachio mole, pickled golden raisins, sunflower seeds, crispy lentils, and an olive and caper tapenade, then set atop a crisp corn tortilla, letting the oily flavor of this love-it-or-hate-it fish shine. $15. 1227 W. 18th St., Pilsen — L.S.
Mini Hot Dogs al Pastor at Proxi
You’ll need to go to Proxi’s weekday happy hour (4 to 6:30 p.m.) to get your hands on this satisfying bar snack. Two mini hot dogs in poppy seed buns come topped with charred pineapple relish, creamy avocado sauce, and habanero. It hits all the notes of a Chicago dog, just in a tiny, elegant package. $10. 565 W. Randolph St., West Loop — A.C.
Tourtons du Champsaur at Petite Vie Brasserie
In the southern French Alps, locals snack on golden pillows of fried dough stuffed with mashed potatoes and seasonal fillings. For his version, Paul Virant swaps in flakier pastry dough, blankets them with tomme cheese, and lathers on a classic tomatoey sauce vierge, almost like a French empanada. $8. 909 Burlington Ave., Western Springs — P.G.
Beef Fat Fries at John’s Food & Wine
If this bistro goes down in Chicago restaurant lore for one thing, it’ll be the french fries. The best Kennebec potatoes are blanched and frozen so that they emerge from their bath of hot beef tallow with the crispest possible surface and the most tender, steamy insides. $13. 2114 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park — J.K.
Balkan Smashburger at Rosewood Tavern
Smash burgers are everywhere these days, but none are as ingenious as the one at this Balkan tavern. Two lacy-edged patties of grass-fed beef are dressed with a mix of mayo and ajvar, a lip-licking spicy red pepper sauce, along with feta and griddled caramelized onions for a bite packed with sweet tanginess. $12. 5726 N. Western Ave., Arcadia Terrace — T.R.
Italian Arancino at Amici Chicago
Alfio Sciacca stuffs his rice balls with everything from birria to jerk chicken. But we can’t get enough of the classic version, loaded with a rich meat sauce mixed with melted mozzarella cheese and peas. It makes for a satisfying (and affordable) lunch. $9. 3933 N. Broadway, Lake View — T.R.
Grilled Oyster with Scallion Oil at Ocean Grill & Bar
One oyster to the order sounds penurious until you see the beast that arrives on an iron platter. Inside a shell the size of a Nerf mini football lies an oyster that has been grilled until its edges ruffle, then splashed with sizzling scallion oil and topped with roasted peanuts and fried shallots. A knife may be in order. $8. 1826 S. Canal St., East Pilsen — J.K.
Chili Cheese Toastie at Swadesi
There’s a childlike satisfaction in ordering a toastie, the British term for grilled cheese. At Swadesi, this simple treat offers complex flavors: Cheddar, Amul (the Indian answer to American cheese), and Thai chiles are layered between seared white bread. The crunchy exterior yields to a nutty, buttery, melty middle. $9. 328 S. Jefferson St., West Loop — X.B.
Pistachio Croissant at Obélix
Obélix is our current decadent brunch spot of choice, and this pistachio-cream-filled pastry is a big reason why. Starting your meal with its ethereally light laminated layers and rich, nutty filling, alongside a coffee, is the correct move. $12. 700 N. Sedgwick St., River North — A.C.
Taiwanese Fried Chicken at Minyoli
Rich Wang introduced the chicken nugget of the year by riffing on the fried chicken served at Taiwanese food stalls. Marinated in a five-spice sweet soy, his popcorn thighs are coated in sweet potato starch and fried until they crunch like kettle-cooked chips. No sweet-and-sour sauce required, as they’re matted with sour plum powder and shards of minty-sweet Taiwanese basil. $11. 5420 N. Clark St., Andersonville — P.G.
Sichuan Za Jiang Noodles With Stewed Peas at Chengdu Bistro
This Sichuan noodle specialist boasts a variety of texturally pleasing dishes, but the za jiang is our go-to. Chewy housemade noodles are blanched and set on a slightly spicy sauce of soybean and ground pork, then topped with stewed yellow peas. Mix it all together for a deep and robust bowl. $14. 2211 W. North Ave., Wicker Park — T.R.
Lamb Carnitas Meal at Migos Fine Foods
At a halal spot where Southern cuisine meets Mexican, this is our favorite dish. Crispy bits of fried lamb shoulder tossed with the signature sweet-heat Migos sauce are served with fluffy rice, extremely creamy refried beans, salsa, and warm tortillas so that you can build your own taco. $20. 5044 W. Montrose Ave., Jefferson Park — T.R.
Schiacciata Bianca at Tre Dita
When Tre Dita opened, Evan Funke got all the attention for the serious lab where he makes ultra-authentic pasta. Turns out, that isn’t the only great carb he’s serving. This focaccia is almost like a popover: light, fluffy, slick with oil, and bursting with earthy rosemary flavor. $11. 401 E. Wacker Dr., Loop — A.T.
Miller’s Half Chicken at Oliver’s
Roast chicken is often considered a barometer of a chef’s abilities, and Alex Carnovale’s beautifully burnished half bird might be the best in town. The tender meat and crispy skin alone are enough to love it. But the tangy crème fraîche mixed with shallots and dill and the shower of herbs and flaky salt make it our fave. $46. 1639 S. Wabash Ave., South Loop — A.C.
Black Sesame Mochi at Miru
This black-and-white stunner is a mind bender. At first, you see only crispy black sesame shards leaning against each other. But break into it: Underneath you’ll find a quenelle of charcoal-vanilla ice cream served over a warm, glutinous mochi cake. With its earthy flavors and unexpected textures, this is a dessert unlike any other. $18. 401 E. Wacker Dr., Loop — A.C.
Rice Cake Cacio e Pepe at Perilla Korean American Steakhouse
When Andrew Lim wanted a crossover dish at his Korean steakhouse, he opted for an uncommon variety of dduk, or Korean rice cakes. Longer than most, skinny and tender, these still have the characteristic chew but snap lightly. What can we say? They take to Lim’s lush, creamy cacio e pepe sauce like a dduk to water. $18. 225 N. Wabash Ave., Loop — J.K.
Bulgogi Steak Burrito at Gangnam Market
Nothing epitomizes the gonzo spirit of the sprawling Asian supermarket more than this cross-cultural celebration of Korean barbecue. It’s like a bowl of bibimbap in burrito form: bulgogi steak, kimchi fried rice, gochujang mayo, and a sweet carrot salad swaddled in a soft tortilla. Korean smoke and Mexican spice have never tasted so nice. $13. 1001 W. Chicago Ave., River West — P.G.
Spaghetti Uh-O’s at Void
Void gives its take on SpaghettiOs the type of tableside treatment usually reserved for fancy dishes. Your server brings over a cutely illustrated can (the handiwork of co-chef Dani Kaplan’s sister) and pours out the vodka-sauced rings of pasta and tiny, tender pork and beef meatballs. A sprinkle of Parmesan and — ta-da! — the best adult riff on a kids’ favorite you will ever taste. $21. 2937 N. Milwaukee Ave., Avondale — A.C.
Pistachio Gelato at Mána
Pistachios imported from outside Athens are roasted and mashed into a paste a brighter green than any wasabi on the planet. That’s creamed into gelato, then drizzled with cold-pressed Spartan olive oil and crunchy black volcanic salt crystals from Santorini. Think of it as a cup of warm Cycladic sunlight and cool Aegean sea breeze. $12. 88 La Grange Rd., La Grange — P.G.
Silog with Baby Bangus at Bayan Ko Diner
Lawrence Letrero is a master of seamlessly melding Filipino and Cuban flavors, but this standout breakfast plate is all Filipino. Two bangus fish — marinated in soy sauce, vinegar, black pepper, and garlic and fried until crispy — come with garlic rice, a fried egg, and a tomato-cucumber salad: Everything you need to assemble a perfect bite. $18. 1820 W. Montrose Ave., Ravenswood — A.C.
Japanese Sweet Potato at Maxwells Trading
These potatoes get steamed for three full hours, until their texture becomes custardy, then have their yucca-like flavor ramped up with a thick, glossy crust of brûléed sugar and a deep pool of Thai green curry. The result is electric: a showstopper thrumming with flavor. $22. 1516 W. Carroll Ave., West Town — J.K.
Pão de Queijo at Brasero
John Manion wants you to enjoy these cheese popovers the way he did as a kid in São Paulo. Slather on basil-flecked Catupiry, a Brazilian soft cheese, and seasonal jam, then gild them with jamón ibérico. Congrats. You’ve made the sandwich of Manion’s childhood dreams: a dressed-up Brazilian-style Monte Cristo. $17 ($47 with jamón). 1709 W. Chicago Ave., West Town — P.G.
Pozole Verde at Santa Masa Tamaleria
This weekend-only soup starts with a base that includes pumpkin seeds, fennel, allspice, and pork jus. The pork is cooked low and slow, so it’s extra tender. This is easily the most aromatic bowl of pozole in town. $17. 7544 W. Addison St., Belmont Heights — T.R.
Kielbasa Platter at Pierogi Kitchen
The eponymous pierogi at this Polish spot are the best in the city, but we are equally blown away by the house-smoked kielbasa, with its snappy texture and extra-smoky flavor, giving hits of garlic and black pepper. Opt for the platter, and you can have both, alongside horseradish-beet relish and sauerkraut. $18. 1856 W. North Ave., Bucktown — T.R.
Baja Mariscada at Leña Brava
This massive wood-grilled platter — piled with mussels, shrimp, scallops, and half a lobster — comes drenched in a sauce of lemongrass, white wine, and butter that ties all the flavors together. And unlike most seafood towers, this one is a great value. $72. 900 W. Randolph St., West Loop — A.T.
Additional photography: (pistachio croissant, Miller’s half chicken, Japanese sweet potato) Jaclyn Rivas; (pistachio gelato, chili cheese toastie, black sesame mochi, schiacciata bianca, pão de queijo) courtesy of the restaurants