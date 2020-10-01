Best CBD Oil for Cats 2022 – Naturally Treat Pain & Anxiety

For most cat parents, there is no expense spared when it comes to their beloved kitties. Whether you stopped at just one fluffy ball of joy or you have a house full of sassy furballs, you know that just staring at them can bring you a lot of pleasure. If you have a cuddly cat, then that’s a whole other level of joy unlocked, but either way, when you’re a cat person, there’s no turning back. Part of the care that you give your cat has to do with food and supplements. CBD oil for cats has risen in popularity as CBD brands have ventured past human products into creating pet products. You can now find hemp-derived CBD oil for cats online for sale by some of the most reputable brands in the CBD industry today.

To make sure that the CBD oil for cats you purchase is safe for your kitty, you have to take a few precautions when shopping. CBD oil, when manufactured correctly, is safe for your cat and can completely change her quality of life. Even if you have a young, healthy cat, pet CBD oil can make an immense difference in the way she feels and how she ages. Although we’d all love to keep our pets alongside us through the rest of our lives, each pet comes with an expiration date and cat CBD oils can help alleviate symptoms associated with old age or with illnesses. It’s especially better to use CBD oil for cats when the only other alternative is a medication with uncomfortable side effects.

Brand Summary: Best CBD Oil for Cats

Criteria Used to Choose These Brands for Cat CBD Oil

It’s just as vital to know what to look for when shopping for CBD oils online as it is to read the contents of the food you buy for your cat. When we set out to uncover the best and safest CBD oil for cats, we knew we’d need to create a checklist with certain criteria to ensure a fair evaluation. We go over what we looked for in more detail below.

Independent Lab Testing

We validate that the producer uses third-party lab testing to guarantee the purity, potency, and safety of their CBD oils. We also make sure ingredients are clearly identified and that there are no toxic substances included in any cat CBD oil formula. This process demonstrates real accountability on behalf of the brand and gives pet owners the necessary transparency to build trust and loyalty with a brand.

High-Quality Ingredients

We check the ingredient list to make sure CBD products don’t include any low-quality or fake fillers. Unfortunately, some CBD brands use substances that are potentially dangerous to pets, therefore we make this a top consideration when evaluating CBD oil for cats.

Cat Parent Feedback

Unbiased reviews reveal details about the purchase process, shipping time, and product effectiveness. While the best CBD oil for cats itself is important, we also consider the customer experience since it gives us a more complete picture of how well the brand works.

CBD Type and Potency

We check to see if the product falls into one of three categories: full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, or CBD isolate. We also double-check that the potency of the CBD oil for cats is properly stated in milligrams, so buyers can give their pets accurate amounts.

Full Review: 5 Best CBD Oil for Cats

1. CBDfx – Best CBD Oil for Cats

Pros:

Vegan CBD oil formula

30-day satisfaction guarantee

Save up to 25% off

Made from organic hemp

Cons:

International shipping is unavailable

CBD Oil for Cats – Product Highlights

CBDfx’s best CBD oil for cats is formulated with broad-spectrum CBD oil, is organic and non-GMO, vegan and human-grade, and has a natural bacon flavor. The CBD content is 250 mg, which is perfect for your cat’s small size and provides a wide range of health advantages.

Cats can suffer from anxiety, which can manifest itself in a variety of ways, including frequent hiding, pawing at their food but never eating it, and sometimes aggression. CBD oil helps your cat rest and feel protected by promoting a sense of tranquility and well-being. Additionally, cats’ skin can become dry and cracked for a variety of reasons, including dry air, dietary inadequacies, and inadequate (or excessive) grooming. Dryness can lead to hair loss if left unchecked. This bacon-flavored CBD oil for cats helps to prevent future dryness while also reducing pain and inflammation.

Why Choose CBDfx When Buying CBD Oil for Cats?

CBDfx was founded in 2014 with the goal of providing you with only the healthiest, most reliable CBD products that provide a variety of wellness advantages for your pet. All their CBD oils are traceable, and you can view the original lab report by scanning the QR code on the label of the pet CBD oil. This kind of transparency distinguishes CBDfx, and it’s what has propelled them to the forefront of the industry for nearly a decade.

They choose the hemp from which their products are made from an organically farmed, pesticide-free area to ensure that their CBD hemp oil is never subjected to any dangerous pesticides or other toxins. They extract the highly refined hemp CBD using a CO2 extraction technique and then test each batch thoroughly to screen out even the tiniest impurities and defects.

What You Can Expect to Pay

One of the best features of the CBDfx website is that they offer discount codes regularly to help you save money. Look for relevant discount codes that can save you up to 25%-30% on your purchase. The 250 milligram CBD oil for cats tincture is generally $34.99, but it is frequently available for $29.99. CBDfx offers free shipping on orders over $35.00, and you can even pay in four installments using Sezzle, a payment alternative that takes the sting out of upfront expenditures.

Learn more at CBDfx.com

2. HolistaPet – Runner Up

Pros:

No additives or preservatives

Broad-spectrum hemp-derived CBD oil

100% natural ingredients

Superfoods included in the formula

Cons:

Side effects may include sleepiness; lower dose if this occurs

CBD Oil for Cats – Product Highlights

Holistapet’s CBD oil contains 300 mg of broad-spectrum CBD and provides a variety of relaxing advantages for your pet. This formula is solvent-free and cruelty-free. Made in the USA, it contains high-quality CBD oil, hemp seed oil and superfoods to support your kitty’s general health and wellbeing. The naturally occurring superfood compounds included in this CBD oil for cats are thought to reduce the risk of developing certain illnesses and encourage a healthy appetite. Other notable advantages that your cat may enjoy include:

A calm mood

Improved sleep quality

Better digestion

Mobility support

Reduced anxiety

You should give CBD a month to see if the dosage provided is useful for your cat, according to Holistapet. If you have a cat that’ll let you drop CBD oil directly into her mouth, more power to you! Most cat owners find it easier to incorporate the CBD oil into their cat’s wet food or drench a treat with the CBD oil for cats.

Why Choose HolistaPet When Buying CBD Oil for Cats?

The founders of Holistapet are crazy about their health and have a combined experience of over 25 years in the food industry (organic food, to be exact). They combined their knowledge and decided to produce an organic and plant-based line of CBD hemp oil pet products so that your pet can benefit from the wide-ranging advantages of nutritious ingredients, including the benefits of organic hemp seed oil, without the use of artificial ingredients.

HolistaPet was built on the principle that your pet’s health and happiness should always come first. They’ve made it their mission to provide cat owners with alternatives to typical prescription medicines, which are notorious for causing a slew of unpleasant side effects. Many pet owners find themselves at a difficult fork in the road when the only other option is a medication that could do more damage. Their mission is straightforward but effective. They want to raise awareness throughout the world about how powerful cannabinoids are for achieving stability, balance, and homeostasis in your pet’s health.

What You Can Expect to Pay

HolistaPet provides free shipping on all orders, which is a fantastic benefit straight away. If you’re a first-time customer, you can also trade your email for a 25% off code that may be used on the entire site. They provide a wide range of pet supplies that are worth looking at so that you can get the most out of your discount coupon. The price varies depending on the concentration of the product you choose, but the lowest concentration of the CBD oil for cats (for pets under 20 pounds) is only $25.95. Furthermore, they provide the option to subscribe and save 25% on future orders, ensuring that your cat’s CBD oils always arrive on time.

Learn more at HolistaPet.com

3. Penelope’s Bloom – Honorable Mention

Pros:

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Variety of dosages available

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO and pet-approved

Cons:

A flavored option is unavailable; this CBD oil has a natural taste

CBD Oil for Cats – Product Highlights

Penelope’s Bloom offers CBD oil that is lab-tested and vegan, and it contains full-spectrum CBD. Each 30 mL bottle contains 250 mg of organic CBD, MCT oil, and chamomile. This is a great CBD hemp oil concentration that’s suitable for all breeds up to 30 pounds. Chamomile has its own set of restorative and relaxing powers, and Penelope’s Bloom has designed a unique solution that combines the chamomile plant’s anti-inflammatory properties with CBD oil from the hemp plant to help your pet relax and recover from whatever she may be going through. Furthermore, because it relaxes the stomach muscles, chamomile is believed to help pets with digestive disorders by reducing gas and pain.

Why Choose Penelope’s Bloom When Buying CBD Oil for Cats?

Their mission is to make a change, so Penelope’s Bloom starts with high-quality hemp plants for every batch of their CBD oil for cats. Their packaging is composed of natural materials and all of their ingredients are environmentally friendly. Aside from focusing on quality, they also make sure to give back to their community, with a portion of their profits going to a nonprofit organization that helps animals all over the country.

Penelope’s Bloom was started by fellow pet owners, who while managing all their responsibilities, are constantly looking after their family members, including their pets. They decided to produce a fully transparent line of CBD products for pets like your cat because they were concerned about the quality and efficacy of the many CBD oils for cats and other pets they encountered along their own pet health journeys.

In fact, Penelope’s Bloom is named after Penelope, a French bulldog with a fun, sassy attitude. After being diagnosed with a chronic illness, her owners sprang into action and developed CBD oil you can benefit from as well. They also have several other pet products, which you could peruse when you visit their website.

What You Can Expect to Pay

You can usually find discount coupons advertised directly on the website, which may enable you to save up to 35% on your purchase! When you sign up for their newsletter, you’ll get a 10% discount code sent immediately to your inbox. The smaller CBD oil was initially priced at $34.99, but it is now available for $29.99. If you opt to enroll, you will receive a 20% discount on all future orders. With Sezzle, you may also divide your total into four interest-free payments for one-time purchases. Otherwise, just stick with the subscription as it provides the best value!

Learn more at PenelopesBloom.com

4. Leaf Remedys – Growing Reputation

Pros:

Organic CBD hemp oil

Veterinarian Approved

Broad-spectrum CBD hemp oil

Subscribe to get 20% off

Cons:

Sometimes, this CBD oil sells out—it’s just that good!

CBD Oil for Cats – Product Highlights

Leaf Remedys’s Pet Hemp CBD oil for cats offers 500 mg of natural broad-spectrum CBD oil. Each bottle includes 30 droppers, each containing 16.7 mg of CBD oil. It comes in three flavors, is non-GMO, vegan, and contains human-grade MCT oil. It’s been authorized by a veterinarian (and who knows better than vets?) and has no additives or preservatives so your kitty can receive the medicinal supplement well.

One full dropper, once per day, is the suggested dosage for this Pet Hemp CBD oil for cats. You should expect your cat to have improved movement and a calmer, more stable disposition. This CBD oil might make your cat joyful and playful again if she’s been feeling down. Some cat owners use it to help their kitties with pain relief and anti-inflammatory support while others make it part of their senior cats’ lives to keep them moving about comfortably.

Why Choose Leaf Remedys When Buying CBD Oil for Cats?

Leaf Remedys makes certain that even the tiniest quantities of any undesirable chemicals before they begin creating their CBD oil for pets. To keep their processes adhering to their high standards, each batch is run through independent labs to ensure that all cannabinoids, terpenes, essential fatty acids, and phytonutrients are present and uniform. In addition, as part of their commitment to treating pets as family, they donate a dollar from every product sold to aid animals in need.

Leaf Remedys follows a meticulous and stringent procedure. They begin by concentrating on the latest CBD research, knowing that health begins from inside. They investigate how different nutrients influence your cat’s body and employ substances that alleviate the health problems you’re trying to help your kitty’s body solve. They have great strains of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp plants and conduct organic cultivation of the hemp plant crops as well. It’s this cutting-edge growing method that keeps improving the quality of their products. They never stop innovating!

What You Can Expect to Pay

When you trade your email, you’ll get 20% off your first order! Leaf Remedys CBD oil for cats is generally $39.99 for a one-time purchase, however, it is frequently discounted. You may save even more money by opting in for the monthly subscription, which reduces the price by 20% to $27.99. Free delivery is available from Leaf Remedys within the US.

Learn more at leafremedys.com

5. Anxious Pet – Anxiety Focused

Pros:

Best to guess who? Anxious kitties!

Free shipping on all orders

Full-spectrum CBD oil

Subscribe to get 30% off

Cons:

More expensive than other products on the market (but worth it!)

CBD Oil for Cats – Product Highlights

The organic CBD hemp oil for cats from The Anxious Pet contains 400 mg of full-spectrum CBD oil along with organic coconut oil as the carrier oil (for maximum absorption). A dropper with a clear milliliter measurement is included to help you give your cat just the proper dose. If you’ve noticed your cat being strangely nervous, obsessive, or aloof, her nervous system is likely bothered. Anxiety can manifest in a variety of ways, and surely, you’re quick to notice when something is off with your little one. If you observe her acting out or otherwise acting suspiciously, CBD oil for cats may be just what she needs for a happy, anxiety-free life.

To get started, you can use the handy CBD oil dosage chart (find it on the website and the CBD oil packaging) to ensure you’re getting the proper dosage for your cat’s age and weight. You can give your kitty the CBD hemp oil orally or with wet food, preferably. You could also try dry food or treats as a way to entice your cat to get it all down. Start with a daily dose for the first three days (best when taken with food), then increase dosing to twice daily after the initial three days. Get ready for maximum purring!

Why Choose The Anxious Pet When Buying CBD Oil for Cats?

The Anxious Pet was started, predictably, because of an anxious dog named Boulder. Anxiety-prone pets should be cherished and appreciated, and you may find yourself stumped as to what else you can do to help your pet live a peaceful and fulfilling life. When coping with an anxious four-legged companion, many pet parents experience worry as well. You may not know what to do if your feline companion suffers from anxiety on a regular basis or has anxiety connected to certain events such as road trips, plane rides, vet visits, guests, or other external stimuli.

Boulder has a pleasant, kind, and submissive nature, and he is well-liked by both dogs and humans. However, some situations cause him to become quite anxious. Interestingly enough, he’s afraid of his water bowl. An adorable quirk, of course, but it was becoming a problem. He always needed an escort when it came time to guzzle down some water. Because he attempts to keep his eyes open even when he’s exhausted, his worry keeps him super attentive, and sleep doesn’t come easy to him. Instead, his body surrenders to fatigue. This pet CBD hemp oil was created with him in mind and since, has transformed many pets’ lives.

What You Can Expect to Pay

All orders from The Anxious Pet are eligible for free delivery, so you won’t have to worry about meeting a minimum order value. If you buy CBD oil for cats once, it costs $49.00, however, if you use the “auto-refill” option, you can enjoy regular savings of 30% off.

Learn more at TheAnxiousPet.com

Benefits of CBD Oil for Cats

CBD’s advantages are numerous and varied. CBD can affect your cat in precisely the way she requires. We’ve listed a few of the advantages CBD oil for cats can provide your furball so you know what to expect when you start using it as part of her health regimen.

Sleep Assistance

CBD is a soothing substance that can assist your cat in falling asleep after a busy day or on a long road trip. Additional substances, such as chamomile, are included in some recipes to provide even more relaxation.

Anxiety and Stress Reduction

When cats are worried or stressed, they may opt to hide and refuse to come out even for food, but others may become more aggressive. CBD can help your cat relax, allowing her to enjoy a more balanced existence.

Reduced Inflammation and Pain

Whether your cat has a chronic condition or has recently had an accident that necessitated a visit to the veterinarian, she may be in pain. Cats are infamous for masking their discomfort, preferring instead to hide in a quiet, hidden location. CBD oil for cats acts as an anti-inflammatory, which relieves pain and gives your cat a sense of security as they feel better.

Assistance with Mobility

If your cat has been injured or is having difficulty getting around in her senior years, CBD can reduce inflammation and enable her to feel more comfortable while navigating your home, especially if there are stairs.

How Long Does It Take for CBD Oils to Work?

The speed with which your pet experiences the effects of CBD oil for cats depends on her age and weight, how active she is, what her breed is, and the severity of the illness she’s suffering from. The effects of CBD oil typically take 15 to 45 minutes to become fully apparent. If you’re giving CBD oil to your cat for the first time, keep an eye on her for the first hour after the initial dose to see if you need to increase the amount. Your kitty should be purring happily away for about five hours after you give her a dose.

Lower doses of CBD oil for cats during the day can help your cat with mobility, pain relief, and energy. If you’re looking to help your cat sleep better, you may need a slightly stronger dose given just before the usual time she curls up to take a nap. For long-term use, your cat may benefit from two doses per day. There are many ways you can use CBD oil for cats to help your furball and the initial phase may just take a little experimentation until you find the perfect dose. Remember that if you’re trying different products, effects may differ per product.

CBD Oil for Cats Dosage

If you’re wondering how much CBD oil to administer, it all depends on the supplier you purchase from. Because each brand is unique, you should adhere to the instructions printed on the product’s label. Usually, you’ll see a dosing chart based on your cat’s weight. Most cats will do well with doses assigned for pets under 20 lbs. but if you have a large cat, like a Maine Coon, you’ll need a heftier dose.

Every cat’s body is different; thus, a normal dose of CBD oil for cats may have a varied effect on them. Always begin with the smallest amount recommended by the manufacturer and monitor your cat’s reaction. You know you’ve obtained the appropriate dose if they respond positively.

A CBD dose for a cat should be between 1mg and 5mg per 10 pounds of body weight as a general guideline. A low dose is 1 milligram, a medium dose is 3 milligrams, and a strong dose is 5 milligrams. How much CBD hemp oil you end up using will become a personalized dose specific to your kitty.

Is CBD Oil for Cats Safe?

Your kitty’s physical body will react to even the best CBD oil in its own unique way. Dosage is the most important factor to consider when giving CBD to your cat. How much you administer is ultimately what makes CBD oil safe. While there hasn’t been much research on CBD’s use in cats, many pet parents have stated that CBD oil for cats is a safe therapeutic supplement that has benefited their fur babies in several ways. When looking for CBD products, make sure you only buy from reliable companies that are open about their components and willing to provide third-party lab test results.

If you’re giving your cat a new supplement, start with the smallest dose possible and monitor for any negative effects. If you find your cat becoming drowsy, try lowering the dose the next time. Keep CBD oil safe by making gradual changes to dosage. CBD’s relaxing effects should be felt by your cat, but it should not be used as a sedative. If you have any concerns about a product, talk to your holistic veterinarian about it. When it comes to bringing ease and relaxation to your small feline companion, a professional perspective is invaluable.

Conclusion

CBD oil for cats is way more than just a fad. If cats could speak, they would all give us a resounding “thank you” for incorporating CBD oil into their lives. Even though they may not speak English, they do have their own ways of letting us know they’re grateful. Look for an extra head nudge, some unexpected cuddles, or loud purring after giving your kitty her daily dose of CBD oil for cats. For some of you, it may just be that your little stinker stops scratching at the furniture or running across your headboard at 3 AM. However, when they communicate with you, you’ll know that you’ve done the right thing by giving them natural, well-rounded health support.