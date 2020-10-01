Best Delta 10 Gummies of 2023 – Top 3 Quality Brands For Delta 10 Edibles

Have you heard? There’s another potent cannabinoid in town and it’s trying to take over the hemp cannabis industry. Delta-10 THC is a newer cannabinoid that is similar to that of delta-8 THC and offers a different, milder, and more uplifting high while also offering various benefits for those who may be suffering from a painful medical issue.

As more delta-10 products enter the market, it is a good idea to familiarize yourself with the best brands in the industry as well as the best products. Below, we will take a look at three of the best delta-10 gummies available on the market right now. We will also dive into some frequently asked questions about delta 10 and what this particular cannabinoid has to offer.

The Best Delta-10 Gummies

1. TREHouse: Top Choice With HHC

2. Diamond CBD: Great Tasting

3. Koi CBD: Best Variety

Best Delta-10 Gummies: In-Depth Reviews

Operating out of California, TREHouse is a cannabis brand that offers a wide assortment of THC products that are manufactured with organically grown hemp. The company’s mission is to develop the best and most effective delta products available on the market, from amazing flavors to the finest ingredients. TREHouse uses advanced methods of extraction to help preserve the natural cannabinoid profile of the hemp plant, allowing them to produce some of the purest and most potent THC products available for purchase. Further, all products are created in ISO-certified labs, and third-party testing is performed to guarantee quality, purity, and safety.

Features

One of the company’s best sellers is the Delta 10 Blue Raspberry gummies. These gummies, along with TREHouse’s other gummies, are made with natural fruit flavors and organic hemp. They also contain 5 mg delta-9 THC and 10 mg delta-10 THC, as well as 5 mg HHC and other beneficial cannabinoids and compounds. For those concerned about corn syrup, TREHouse uses tapioca syrup instead.

All delta-10 THC gummies offered by TREHouse are potent and contain more than the usual concentration of THC. Therefore, it is important to start with half a gummy and work your way up to an entire gummy, if needed.

Pros

Very potent

Delicious flavors

Vegan-friendly and gluten-free

60-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only one delta-10 gummy formulation available

What Customers Say

Customers seem to only have positive things to say about the delta-10 gummies offered by TREHouse. One customer reports that they made her feel relaxed, good, and happy, while offering back pain relief, which made cleaning easier. Other customers say the gummies taste great and were actually stronger than they anticipated, allowing them to stretch one bottle over a long period of time.

Learn more about TRĒ House delta-10 gummies

Founded in 2015, Diamond CBD focuses on the research and development of novel CBD extracts and providing them to consumers worldwide. With a wide assortment of CBD products, Diamond CBD uses the purest form of CBD to produce products that can help people relax, feel more energized, and improve their overall well-being. Transparency is very important to Diamond CBD, which can be seen in the third-party lab test results provided online, the ease of their customer support, and package labeling.

Features

Diamond CBD gummies are sweet and potent, offering a THC-enhanced sugar rush to the user. Some of the brand’s delicious gummies contain citric acid, sour watermelon, water cane sugar, light corn syrup, coconut oil, and organic hemp oil. No gummies contain over 0.3% of THC, and they all have 25 mg of delta-10 THC.

Pros

Unique flavors

High potency and various strengths

Third-party, independent lab testing

Subscribe and save

Cons

No international shipping

What Customers Say

Customers seem to have a lot of positive words about Diamond CBD and the brand’s delta-10 gummies. Many report they made the right choice when choosing these gummies and that they’re particularly effective at the end of a long, stressful day.

Learn more about Diamond CBD delta-10 gummies

Koi CBD is considered one of the top manufacturers of delta-10 THC, other THC, and CBD products. To ensure purity and potency, all Koi CBD products are tested at various stages throughout the manufacturing process. In an effort to remain as transparent as possible, the company offers the test results on its website for the public to review.

Features

Delta-10 gummies from Koi CBD are just what you need when you start feeling tired in the afternoon and need a boost of energy to increase productivity levels. These delta-10 gummies are available in five flavors: Lime, Mango, Watermelon, Blue Razz, and Strawberry. Each gummy contains 25 mg of hemp-derived delta-10 THC, with 20 gummies per jar.

Pros

Available in 5 delicious flavors

USA-grown hemp

Multiple stages of independent testing

Subscribe and save 20%

Cons

Only one strength is available

What Customers Say

Customers report that Koi CBD delta-10 gummies have an excellent flavor profile with no unpleasant aftertaste and the effects are quick to start. Some have reported that it helps them fall asleep at night and stay asleep.

Learn more about Koi CBD delta-10 gummies

How We Made the List of Best Delta-10 Gummies

There are so many different gummies for sale within the hemp CBD/THC market that people find it hard to decipher the good ones from the bad ones. One of the most important things to look for is a reputable brand with positive verified reviews from the bulk of its customers. Let’s take a deeper look at how we chose our top 3 delta-10 Gummies.

High-Quality Ingredients

The ingredients are by far one of the most important parts of identifying a good delta-10 gummy. When low-quality ingredients are used, a low-quality product is the result. This product is not good, safe, or healthy for you in any way. Therefore, it is imperative that brands utilize pure, high-quality, and organic ingredients in the formulation of their gummies.

Brand Reputation

Due to the high demand of delta-10 THC gummies and other CBD/THC products, the number of reliable brands have declined over the years. Many pretend they have the best of the best to offer consumers, but in the end, you are receiving and using a product that may or may not contain unsafe ingredients. In fact, it may be unknown to the brand what all is included in the product. These companies have one goal in mind: to make money regardless of the consequences.

Therefore, the three brands of delta-10 gummies included in our list have a solid reputation of providing quality products with pure ingredients, as well as excellent customer service.

Hemp and Hemp Sourcing

Another way to tell if the brand and product is good or bad is by learning where and how the industrial hemp used in the products is grown. The United States and Europe are the best places for hemp to be grown. If you find a product that contains hemp that was grown elsewhere, it is generally recommended to look elsewhere. Some of the most popular places in the U.S. with organic industrial hemp farms include Colorado and Nevada. Each of our top 3 brands grow their hemp on approved farms.

Third-Party Lab Testing and Available Results

Apart from quality ingredients, the reputation of the brand, and the hemp used, we also took into consideration third-party lab testing. It is important for CBD and THC companies to have independent, third parties perform lab testing regularly to ensure the quality of the hemp as well as the overall product before it goes to market. Some companies even perform multiple tests throughout the process of having a product created.

Apart from brands testing products, look for brands that provide the results of their lab tests online for everyone to see. This proves the brand is transparent in the products they are offering and their manufacturing process.

We took the time to examine numerous brands that offer delta-10 THC gummies so we could share only the best with you. This allows you to worry more about your health instead of who you may be doing business with. Should you decide to check into other brands, make sure to consider the aforementioned information.

What Is Delta 10?

Delta-10 THC is a relatively new cannabinoid that offers many benefits. Delta 10 is one of the numerous cannabinoids that are found naturally within the hemp cannabis plant (Cannabis sativa), along with delta 8 and delta 9. While these cannabinoids come from the same source, they all produce different effects.

Similar to delta-8 THC, delta-10 is only found in very small amounts in the hemp plant. As a result, this particular compound is chemically produced in a lab, which helps ensure a safe, effective, and quality product. This makes it a synthetic cannabinoid, but it doesn’t make it less effective at helping people treat, cure, or prevent a medical condition or disease while also helping people lead more stress-free lifestyles.

Delta-10 was first discovered in California by accident. A company known as Fusion Farms purchased some outdoor flowers. Apparently, a fire retardant contaminated their biomass. The company was unaware of this and continued to extract from the flowers. Following the distillation process, strange crystals were forming that weren’t the same as any other cannabinoid crystals they had seen.

Tests were performed, and it was determined that the crystals were similar to that of CBC but not exactly. The company continued testing for months with no match until they finally discovered another cannabinoid variation: Delta-10 THC.

What Is the Difference Between Delta 8, Delta 9, and Delta 10?

Delta 8, delta 9, and delta 10 are all various forms of THC and are found in the hemp cannabis plant. While chemically they are similar, they are set apart by their molecular structure. All three compounds have double bonds, but as you might guess, delta 8 occurs on the carbon chain’s 8th bond, delta 9 on the 9th bond, and delta 10 on the 10th.

Of course, that may be all gibberish to you, so let me break it down a bit for you. Basically, it just means that each form of delta cannabinoid produces different effects when it interacts with the endocannabinoid system.

When it comes to psychoactivity, delta-8 is considered the mildest form of THC, whereas delta-9 is considered the most potent. This means that delta-10 is somewhere in between the two. While delta-9 will produce the most powerful high, many people tend to prefer either delta-8 or delta-10 since they aren’t known to cause paranoia, anxiety, and other adverse side effects.

Delta-8 tends to be similar to that of an indica strain that promotes relaxation and a sedation state of mind, whereas delta-10 is more like a sativa strain that promotes uplifting vibes and a boost of energy.

Difference Between Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids Delta 10 and CBD

Hemp-derived CBD is federally legal and has been around for quite some time. It is becoming more socially acceptable, and as such, it can be purchased at your local grocery store, gas station, etc.

Hemp-derived THC products are also federally legal under the 2018 Farm Bill, but because of the psychoactive effects of THC, some states have enacted laws to limit its use. Make sure that the purchase and use of hemp-derived delta10 or any other THC product are legal in your state. If not, then keep in mind that it will also be illegal to buy some off the internet and have it delivered to your home. THC laws are constantly changing, though, so keep an eye on your state’s laws regularly.

How Long Does Delta 10 Stay in Your System?

Delta-10 can remain in your system for up to 30 days. There are many factors that determine the exact amount of time that delta-10 stays in your system. The main factor is the frequency of use. The more you use delta-10, the longer it will remain in your system. In fact, heavy users can expect it to remain in the system for 45 days before completely leaving the body. If you only use it every now and then, the THC is likely only to be detectable for a few days.

Benefits of Delta-10 THC

There are many benefits to taking delta-10 THC, most of which have to do with your health. Research has shown that delta-10 may help treat or help with the symptoms of various types of medical conditions. Here are a few of them.

Reduced Anxiety

It is reported that nearly seven million Americans have some form of anxiety. Unfortunately, not even half of those individuals are receiving anxiety treatment. Research shows that CBD may be able to help relieve the symptoms of different anxiety disorders like GAD, OCD, PD, PTDS, and SAD. One study showed that all participants experienced an improvement in their anxiety symptoms, which helped them be more efficient during the day.

Stress Relief

Because delta-10 THC is known to produce a relaxing and uplifting effect without the paranoia and euphoria that some other THC compounds produce, it may be helpful in mitigating stress. Delta-10 THC may also be able to improve energy levels and pick you up when you’re down (uplift your mood).

Appetite Stimulation

Like other forms of delta cannabinoids, delta 10 has been known to help with appetite stimulation. This means that you may experience an increased appetite when consuming tasty gummies that contain delta-10 THC.

Increased Energy

Delta 10 offers a mild high sensation that you would expect from a sativa strain. While you will enjoy a soothing state of relaxation, you may also experience energizing effects when you take delta gummies. As a result, you may be able to be more active, stay more focused, and feel more energized throughout the entire day.

Pain Relief

Delta 10, like other cannabinoids, contains anti-inflammatory properties. For this reason, it may help in reducing inflammation and alleviating pain.

Neuroprotection

Delta-8 THC has been shown to have numerous neuroprotective properties and helps the production of acetylcholine. Due to the fact that delta 10 is an isomer of delta 8, it contains similar properties. As a result, the use of delta 10 can help improve cognition, memory-related problems, and neuroplasticity. In the end, you benefit from a healthier brain.

Potential Side Effects of Delta-10 THC

Since it is a milder form of THC, delta 10 is not nearly as powerful or sedating as delta 9. However, delta-10 THC can still produce a feeling of euphoria. If too much delta 10 is taken, it can lead to anxiety and paranoia. Although rare, delta 10 can cause headaches, especially for those who take larger doses.

Lightheadedness, dry eyes, and dry mouth are also possible side effects, all of which tend to occur in individuals who have a low tolerance level for THC. These symptoms are only temporary even though they can be unpleasant, and are generally not a cause for concern. Cannabinoids impact the level of moisture within the body, which is what causes dry mouth and eyes. Lightheadedness is typically caused due to the drop in blood pressure experienced.

It is also important to consider that delta 10, as well as other forms of cannabinoids, may potentially interact with prescription medications that you are currently taking. Therefore, it is important that you speak to a healthcare professional prior to ever taking hemp products. This is especially true if you have a current medical condition. A doctor’s advice will help guide you in the right direction of using industrial hemp safely.

Is It Possible to Avoid the Potential Side Effects of Delta 10?

If you are concerned about the potential side effects that may be associated with the use of delta-10 THC, it is important to understand that these side effects are rare. In fact, they generally only occur when delta-10 THC is taken in large doses. Therefore, the best way to avoid the potential side effects is to avoid taking too much of this supplemental dietary product at any given time. Instead, try to stick to the recommended dosage amount.

One reason people experience delta-10 side effects is because they underestimate the dosage and strength of delta-10 THC. While it has roughly half the high that delta-9 THC has, delta 10 can still create quite the high, especially when using products with higher dosages. Some assume that because of the milder high it isn’t as potent, but it is. This is why it is suggested to start small and work your way up—usually after waiting an hour or two to see how the initial dose will affect you.

How to Know if Delta 10 Is Right for You

With so many different CBD and THC products available on the market, it can be difficult to determine which one is right for you. Delta 10 is mild and offers considerable benefits thanks to the effects it produces. From offering stress relief and promoting a calm state of mind to boosting your energy levels and improving your concentration, delta 10 is a great alternative to more traditional medications.

Many users of delta-9 THC report unpleasant symptoms like paranoia and anxiety. Delta 10, however, has not been linked to these symptoms or any other kind of stress-inducing effects. When compared to delta 9, delta 10 offers a more mellow and smoother high that is better able to be handled by people.

If you have previously tried marijuana and wasn’t a huge fan, or if you like marijuana but are looking for an alternative that won’t get you overly high, then delta-10 gummies may be a good choice. With delta 10, you can reap the benefits that THC has to offer, which is ideal for those who live in an area where recreational marijuana has yet to be legalized.

FAQ

Is Delta 10 Legal?

Under federal law, delta-10 products made from hemp are considered legal thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. This bill made products derived from hemp legal. However, in order for these products to be considered legal, they cannot contain more than 0.3% delta-9 THC. And, of course, each state sets its own laws. Therefore, some states may allow the use of delta 10, some may allow it with certain restrictions, and some may consider delta-10 products illegal. Therefore, before purchasing a delta-10 THC product, you should confirm it is appropriate under the laws in your state.

Is Delta 10 Safe?

While there are no scientific studies that prove the safety of delta 10, there also is no reason to believe it is any more harmful than delta 8 or 9. Cannabinoids are not toxic for the body and have not been associated with any serious side effects. If you have concerns, seeking out your doctor’s advice is always recommended.

Will Delta-10 Gummies Make You High?

Since delta 10 is a form of THC, it will make you high. However, the effects that you feel will be different than what you would feel if you took delta 8 or delta 9. The high you feel with delta-10 THC is uplifting and stimulating, which makes it great to take during the daytime when you have a lot to do. Users report that the delta-10 high is smooth and doesn’t have the negative side effects that are often associated with other types of THC.

How Long Does It Take for Delta-10 Gummies to Work?

Similar to other edible products, delta-10 gummies take a bit longer to work than oils and tinctures. Generally, the effects of delta-10 THC can be felt after 30 minutes to an hour.

What Is the Proper Dosage for Delta-10 Gummies?

When deciding the amount of delta-10 gummies to take, it is important to exercise caution. Gummies are extremely easy and convenient, and because of this, it is easy to take too many. Although this will not result in a fatality, it can lead to some unpleasant side effects. To determine your tolerance, start low and work your way up. As a general rule, beginners should start with 5 to 10 mg (usually one gummy or half of one). An experienced user can generally tolerate up to 40 mg. However, if it is your first time using delta 10, start low at 2.5 to 5 mg. As you see how your body reacts to the delta-10 THC, you can then adjust your dosage.

Are Delta-10 Gummies Good to Help with Sleep?

Because delta-10 gummies can relax and calm you, they may help you fall asleep and stay asleep. However, sleep is not always the targeted use of delta 10. Plus, for some people, delta 10 actually gives them a boost of energy, which means it would not help with sleep. Therefore, if you are wanting to use delta-10 gummies at night to help enter a state of relaxation and promote better sleep, you will need to be prepared for a trial run. It may or may not work for you, but you won’t know unless you try it.

Will Delta-10 Gummies Cause Me to Fail a Drug Test?

Yes. It is entirely possible to fail a drug test while taking delta-10 gummies. Delta 10 is a form of THC. Although it is not the same as delta-9 THC, it still contains THC properties that show up on a drug test. Drug tests aren’t advanced enough to determine which type of THC has been taken. If you know you have a test in the near future, delta-10 gummies and all other hemp products that contain THC should be avoided for a few weeks beforehand.

Can I Drive After Taking Delta-10 Gummies?

If you are under the influence of delta 10 in any form, you should never get behind the wheel. As an intoxicating substance, your driving will be impaired. This can lead to tricky situations with the authorities or potentially result in an accident.

Can I Give Delta-10 Gummies to My Pet?

Delta 10 is ultimately an intoxicating substance, and because of this, it can be dangerous for your pet. The effects are unable to be handled by a pet’s nervous system. If you wish to offer your pet a little more “oomph”, reach out to your veterinarian about the possibility of using CBD products.

Conclusion

Delta-10 THC offers a lot of promise, but when choosing the best delta-10 THC gummies, you want to ensure you are choosing to work with a brand that uses the most natural ingredients, organically grown hemp, and provides lab test results.

As you begin your journey with delta-10 gummies, keep in mind that one brand may work better than another. Try one brand and see how it does after roughly a month. If you aren’t seeing any noticeable improvements, don’t hesitate to give another brand a try. After all, everyone’s body is different and will metabolize the gummies differently, which means one formulation may work better than another. While it does take some time and effort to figure out what’s best for you, it will be well worth it in the end when you’re reaping the benefits of delta 10.

