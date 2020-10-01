CBD Oil for Cats: 5 CBD Products To Relieve Pain and Stress

PAID POST BY ORIGINATED MEDIA

CBD can provide relief from stress, pain, and inflammation in humans, but now there are similar solutions for your cat, too. Some cat owners give their cats CBD oil prior to vet appointments or other high-stress events. Others use it daily to help with pain relief from things like arthritis, injuries, or dental problems. CBD is generally safe for cats, and there are lots of different brands and formulas to choose from. That begs the question: What’s the best CBD oil for cats?

Every cat’s needs are a little different. As such, we felt it wise to recommend not just one of the best CBD oil for cats, but five. All of the following products are made by industry-leading CBD companies. They’ve been lab tested for safety, and they receive lots of praise from caring cat owners like you.

Best CBD Oil for Cats – Quick Summary

CBD Oil for Cats: 5 Top Brands

Some brands make CBD oils specifically for cats. Others make products that are suitable for both dogs and cats. Neither option is inherently better, although pet owners who have both dogs and cats may find it easier to give both pets the same CBD oil.

1. Best Overall — CBDfx CBD Oil for Cats

What we love

We chose the CBDfx CBD Oil for Cats as our overall favorite because it is vegan, has a tasty bacon flavor, and is made with human-grade ingredients. You can give this product to both dogs and cats. Thanks to the careful, health-conscious formulation and lab test results, you can rest assured that it is safe, healthy, and effective.

This hemp-derived CBD oil is a broad spectrum product, so you can be confident that it is free from THC. It is also medically reviewed by a veterinarian. There are only three ingredients in this oil: CBD-rich hemp oil, MCT oil, and natural bacon flavor. CBDfx sources its hemp from organic farms in Kentucky, and tests to ensure its CBD products are solvent-free.

The serving size for this CBD hemp oil is 1 mL. However, CBDfx recommends giving your cat a smaller amount the first time around. Once you see how he reacts, you can increase the dose (if needed). This CBD oil only comes in one strength – 250 mg – which makes it easy to dispense the right dose for most pets.

About CBDfx

CBDfx is a California-based hemp company that makes CBD products for both humans and pets. It’s certified cruelty-free and part of the National Hemp Association. The company offers a 60-day guarantee on all of its CBD products. The company is also known for its detailed product labels, which all include ingredient lists and dosing instructions.

CBDfx offers free shipping on orders that meet a minimum cost. You can earn points towards discounts on future purchases by signing up for The VIP Club, which is its loyalty program.

What customers say

Reviewers say this CBD oil for cats makes a huge difference in their cats’ stress levels. They find that when they use these CBD tinctures, their cats seem more relaxed and affectionate. Some cat owners report fewer stress-related behaviors, such as over-grooming, after adding CBDfx CBD Oil for Cats to their pets’ routine.

This product also receives good reviews from the owners of older cats. They find it helps ease their cat’s arthritis pain so they can play again. Some senior kitties start batting balls around for the first time in years after a few days on this broad spectrum CBD oil.

Pros:

Vegan, organic, non-GMO, and cruelty-free

Tasty bacon flavor

Simple, three-ingredient formula

Medically reviewed by a veterinarian

Cons:

Only comes in one strength

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Size: 1 ounce

Strength: 250 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Bacon

Learn more about CBDfx CBD Oil for Cats today

2. Best for Picky Cats — Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil for Cats

What we love

Sometimes picky cats turn up their noises at pet CBD oils that taste too much like hemp. If you’re in this boat, we recommend trying Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil for Cats. This cat CBD oil is flavored with real salmon oil from wild Alaskan salmon. It smells fishy and enticing, and reviewers say many of their cats lap it willingly out of the dropper.

Penelope’s Bloom hemp-derived CBD oil is more than just tasty. The salmon oil used to flavor this product is also high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for your cat’s health. Getting the right amount of essential fatty acids can lead to healthier joints and a healthier heart. This is a full spectrum oil, so it also contains terpenes and other cannabinoids from the hemp plant, which may enhance its relaxing and pain-relieving effects.

Penelope’s Bloom has this CBD product lab tested for purity and potency. With 150 mg CBD per bottle, it is easy to dose according to your cat’s needs. The company also promises that it is easy to digest. Penelope’s Bloom recommends using 1 mL of the oil per day. Using this cat CBD oil daily for at least 30 days will yield the best results.

About Penelope’s Bloom

Penelope’s Bloom is named after the founder’s French bulldog, Penelope. Although the company originally made CBD for dogs, it has also added some CBD products for cats to its lineup. As a pet-focused company, Penelope’s Bloom works hard to craft formulas that are not only effective, but also enticing to picky dogs and cats. The company uses human-grade ingredients and top-notch CO2 extraction methods to produce incredibly high-quality CBD.

Penelope’s Bloom helps pet owners save on CBD in a few different ways. Sign up for its Subscribe & Save program to receive regular shipments of cat CBD oil at a discounted price. You can also qualify for free shipping if your order meets a minimum price requirement.

What customers say

Customers who had trouble giving their cats other CBD oils report that their pets find this one much tastier. Most mix this oil into their cat’s food initially, but some start drinking it straight out of the dropper.

Cat owners say this CBD oil helps their pets settle down and rest. Cats who used to roam around anxiously find a soft spot to curl up and sleep a few hours after being given Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil for Cats. Customers also say this oil helps combat dry, itchy skin and allergy symptoms, perhaps because of the high omega-3 fatty acid content from salmon oil.

Pros:

Tasty salmon flavor

High in omega-3 fatty acids

Full spectrum formula

Formulated for easy digestion

Cons:

Strong fishy odor that lingers

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 1 ounce

Strength: 150 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Salmon

Learn more about Penelope’s Bloom CBD Oil for Cats today

3. Best for Overall Wellness — Honest Paws CBD Oil for Cats — Well

What we love

If you plan on giving your cat CBD for everyday wellness, we suggest trying Honest Paws Well CBD Oil for Cats. This product is specifically formulated for a general wellness boost. Honest Paws promises it will help:

Enhance bone and joint health

Promote relaxation and stress relief

Support skin health

Boost immune function

Support health cognition

That’s a lot of benefits from one CBD product!

Honest Paws Well CBD Oil for Cats is made with certified organic, full spectrum CBD oil, so your kitty will benefit from the terpenes and other minor cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. All hemp used to make this product is non-GMO, grown in the USA, and free from pesticides. Like all Honest Paws products, this CBD hemp oil is free from artificial flavors and colors. Honest Paws does have it tested in a third-party lab to ensure it is pure and potent.

About Honest Paws

Honest Paws is a premium pet supplement company that believes in transparency. The company shares lab test reports and detailed ingredients for all of its pet CBD products. You can learn more about its ingredient sources on their website. For example, all of its hemp comes from Colorado farms, and the organic coconut oil is processed in the U.S.

Honest Paws has a rewards program called the Flea Market. Customers who join earn points when they make a purchase or share a post on social media. Those points can be redeemed for a discount on a future purchase.

What customers say

Cat owners often start giving their pets this hemp CBD oil during life transitions. Some start giving it when they move their cat into a new place, and others when they bring a baby home. They find it not only helps their cat settle in with the new changes and routine, but also helps keep them physically healthy throughout the transition. Reviewers mention that their cats’ coats feel softer, their skin seems less itchy, and they appear to be more limber and willing to play when given this CBD oil for cats.

While this CBD hemp oil is made for cats of all ages, we saw lots of reviews from the owners of senior cats. They like that they can give their cat this single product to address arthritis, dry skin, and a variety of other age-related problems.

Pros:

Made from non-GMO, certified organic, US-grown hemp

Free from artificial flavors and colors

Formulated for overall wellness support

Backed by a 30-day guarantee

Cons:

No flavored options

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 1 ounce

Strength: 125 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Not specified

Learn more about Honest Paws CBD Oil for Cats today

4. Best for Stress Relief — The Anxious Pet Organic Hemp Oil for Cats

What we love

Pet owners often give their cats CBD to help them relax. If you’re looking for a CBD product that offers maximum stress relief, we suggest trying The Anxious Pet Organic Hemp Oil for Cats. We appreciate that this product is designed specifically to be relaxing and anxiety-reducing. The Anxious Pet promises it can help reduce anxiety-related behaviors, too.

This CBD hemp oil has a simple, two-ingredient formula: full spectrum CBD oil and fractionated coconut oil. This formula was designed with a veterinarian’s guidance. The company sends every batch to an independent lab for testing, and posts the results on its website. The Anxious Pet tests not only for residual solvents, but also for heavy metals, pesticides, and other toxins.

The Anxious Pet offers detailed dosing instructions for cats of various weights. The company recommends starting with a smaller dose and scaling up, as needed, until your cat’s anxiety behaviors are under control. They also recommend twice-daily dosing after an initial, three-day introductory period.

About The Anxious Pet

Many dogs and cats struggle with anxiety, and The Anxious Pet wants to help them. This company relies on vets to help formulate products that are safe and calming. It never uses any fillers or harsh chemicals and all of its CBD products are backed by a 60-day, risk-free guarantee.

The Anxious Pet helps customers save by offering free shipping on all orders. Customers can enjoy additional discounts through its Subscribe & Save program.

What customers say

We saw several positive reviews from customers whose cats are prone to over-grooming. They say their cats calm down and stop licking excessively after a few doses of this hemp CBD oil. Reviewers also note a reduction in other stress behaviors such as pacing, excessive meowing, and urinating outside the litter box.

Some customers use this CBD oil to keep their cats calm at the vet’s office. They say it works best if they start giving it daily a week or two prior to a vet appointment.

Pros:

Veterinarian-formulated

Simple, two-ingredient formula

Detailed, weight-based dosing instructions

Lab tested; reports shared publicly

Cons:

No flavored options

Specs:

CBD type: Full spectrum

Size: 1 ounce

Strength: 400 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Not specified

Learn more about The Anxious Pet Organic Hemp Oil for Cats today

5. Best for Joint Pain — Joy Organics Organic CBD Tincture for Dogs, Cats, and Pets

What we love

Arthritis and joint pain are common in older cats. These ailments can keep cats from jumping onto furniture and playing. If your cat struggles with joint pain, we suggest trying Joy Organics Organic CBD CBD Tincture for Dogs, Cats, and Pets. We were really impressed by the organic hemp CBD formula, which gets great reviews from the owners of arthritic, senior cats.

This pet CBD oil from Joy Organics is made with broad spectrum CBD containing 0.0% THC. It is lab tested to verify cannabinoid content and also to ensure it is free from contaminants. Joy Organics creates it by blending high-quality, organic hemp extract with organic extra virgin olive oil. This hemp CBD oil is certified organic through the USDA.

Joy Organics aims to make its CBD products sustainably. Not only does it use organic, pesticide-free ingredients, but it also utilizes carbon-neutral shipping. This pet CBD oil is shelf-stable for 18 months, so you have plenty of time to use it.

About Joy Organics

Joy Organics initially made CBD products for humans, but the company soon added pet products to its lineup. Joy Organics was founded by a woman who had a healing experience with CBD and wanted to help share it with others. By focusing on the pillars of Compassion, Integrity, and Excellence, Joy Organics has become a leader in the CBD industry. The company was one of the first companies manufacturing USDA certified organic CBD products.

Joy Organics keeps the health of the planet in mind. The company uses carbon neutral shipping, recyclable packaging, and ingredients grown via regenerative farming practices.

What customers say

This organic CBD oil is popular among the owners of older cats. Several reviewers mentioned that within days of starting this CBD oil, their older cats were able to jump on the bed again. Their cats also seem to have an easier time bending to groom themselves.

In addition to relieving joint pain, this CBD oil reportedly helps keep cats calm and focused. Customers mention giving it to nervous pets in the days leading up to fireworks displays and parties.

Pros:

THC-free

Simple, two-ingredient formula

Shipped with carbon-neutral shipping

USDA organic

Cons:

May be too potent for some pets

Specs:

CBD type: Broad spectrum

Size: 1 ounce

Strength: 450 mg/bottle, 900 mg/bottle

Flavor(s): Not specified

Learn more about Joy Organics Organic CBD Tincture for Dogs, Cats, and Pets today

How We Picked The Best CBD Oil for Cats

When we told our testers we were looking for the best CBD oil for cats, they were excited to jump right in. But we decided to do a little research before we chose CBD oils to test. We wanted to make sure every CBD oil that we tried had been lab-tested for purity and potency. We also wanted to ensure we were testing products that existing customers were pleased with.

So, we spent a long time reading product descriptions and reviews. It paid off. We were able to narrow our list of contenders down to a couple hundred CBD oils. From there, our testers took over.

When testing CBD oil for cats, here are some of the key things we looked for:

Responsible ingredient sourcing: We preferred to see CBD from industrial hemp grown in the U.S. Organic was even better.

We preferred to see CBD from industrial hemp grown in the U.S. Organic was even better. Clear labeling: Did the product label tell us how much CBD the bottle contained? Were there clear dosing instructions? Were ingredients listed?

Did the product label tell us how much CBD the bottle contained? Were there clear dosing instructions? Were ingredients listed? Expert formulation: We liked to see CBD oils that were either formulated by or reviewed by veterinarians.

We liked to see CBD oils that were either formulated by or reviewed by veterinarians. Guarantees: Companies that offered a 30 or 60-day guarantee definitely got bonus points from us.

Our testers (and their cats) found a lot of CBD oils that they liked, but only a few that they really loved. Those that they loved became our top five picks.

What to Look for When Buying CBD Oil for Your Cat

We’re fairly certain that if you try one of the CBD oils listed here, you’ll get good results. However, we always advocate for being a smart shopper and doing your own research before you buy CBD products for your cat. Here are the features we recommend looking for in a product:

Lab Testing

This one is non-negotiable. Regardless of why you’re buying CBD oil for cats, it needs to be lab tested, and the testing should be done by a third-party, independent lab to reduce the potential for bias.

Lab testing shows two things: that the oil contains the amount of CBD listed on the label, and that it is free from contamination. The best CBD oil companies test for bacterial and mold contamination, pesticides, solvents, and heavy metals. If you can’t find lab test results, don’t buy it. Lab testing is what ensures CBD oil is safe for cats and only uses top-quality industrial hemp.

Formula and Ingredients

Read the ingredients list to make sure you are comfortable with everything listed there. High-quality CBD oil formulas tend to be simple. A CBD oil that is just hemp extract plus a carrier oil, like human-grade MCT oil or extra virgin olive oil, is all you really need in most cases.

Some CBD oil for cats may also contain natural flavors, such as salmon oil. If your cat is picky, a flavored CBD oil may be easier to administer.

If a CBD oil has been formulated or reviewed by a veterinarian, that should give you confidence in its safety and effectiveness. It’s also good to see products that are USDA organic and non-GMO.

Strength

Check to see how much CBD your CBD oil really contains. Some CBD oil for cats contains 250 mg CBD per 30 mL, and other brands only contain 100 or 125 mg.

If your cat is small or really sensitive to CBD, then you may want to look for a less-potent formula. This way, you can give them a slightly larger volume of oil rather than trying to measure out a few drops. On the other hand, if your cat needs more CBD, a stronger formula is often your better option.

How Does CBD Oil Work for Cats?

CBD oil for cats has a number of benefits. Note that in discussing these benefits, we are assuming the use of a lab-tested CBD oil made specifically for use in pets.

Natural and Safe

CBD is a natural remedy derived from the hemp plant. It can be isolated from hemp via simple, CO2-based extraction methods and then blended with other natural oils, like hemp seed oil, to make CBD oil.

CBD is also widely accepted to be safe for cats. If cats do experience side effects from CBD, they tend to be mild, and don’t typically require medical intervention.

Widely Available

CBD for cats is easy to find. Many different CBD brands make it, and you do not need a veterinarian’s prescription to buy it. Since it is so widely available, you have your choice of formulas and flavors – so you can find one that suits your cat’s unique needs.

Versatile Benefits

CBD does not just address one medical problem or ailment. It has a wide range of benefits, making it a versatile remedy to keep on-hand for your cat. Some of the more notable benefits of CBD for cats include:

Relief from stress and anxiety

Fewer stress behaviors, such as overgrooming and excessive meowing

Pain relief

Reduced inflammation

Looser, more limber joints

Less itchiness and dry skin

Immune support

Fewer allergy symptoms

You might give your cat some CBD for one of the reasons above, but in the process, find that they experience some of these other benefits, too.

Easy Dosing

With CBD oil for cats, it is easy to modify the dose according to your cat’s needs. If the recommended dose is a little too much for them, you can give them a few less drops next time. If they’re under additional stress one day, you can give them an extra drop or two.

There are also multiple ways to administer CBD oil for cats. You can mix it into your cat’s food, drip it on your cat’s treat, or syringe it straight into your cat’s mouth.

How Much CBD Oil Should You Give Your Cat?

When trying to figure out how much CBD oil to give your cat, it’s important to remember there’s no universally correct amount.

The ideal CBD dose will depend on your cat’s weight, what’s ailing him, his individual metabolism, and how well he absorbs CBD. In general, CBD companies recommend starting with a low dose, and then working your way up until you notice the benefits you were seeking.

A common recommendation is to give cats between 1 and 5 mg CBD per 10 pounds of body weight, daily.

So, for example, if your cat weighs 10 pounds, you could start by giving them 1 mg per day. See how they respond and, if needed, increase their dose to 2 mg per day. If you still don’t observe the desired effects after a few days, you can increase the dose by another 1 mg. Keep adjusting until your cat responds as desired.

How Fast Does CBD Work in Cats?

CBD can take anywhere from 15 minutes to over an hour to take effect in cats. Before it starts working, it has to be absorbed through the digestive tract and into the bloodstream, which takes a little time.

The effects of CBD oil for cats are usually greater if you give the oil consistently, day after day. In other words, if you give the oil daily for 30 days, you can expect your cat to show greater relief on day 30 than on day 1. This is especially the case when CBD is used to manage an inflammatory condition, like arthritis.

Is it safe to give animals CBD oil?

Cats usually tolerate CBD oil well and do not experience any side effects. But if your cat does experience adverse effects, they’re typically pretty mild:

Fatigue

Occasionally, cats may seem overly drowsy or tired after being given CBD oil. If this happens to your cat, try giving them a smaller dose of CBD.

Dry mouth

Sometimes, CBD may also cause dry mouth, which causes your cat to drink more than usual. Make sure your cat has plenty of fresh water on-hand so he can satisfy his thirst.

Nausea

Cats may become nauseous after being given CBD oil. One study found that this was more likely to happen when cats were given CBD oil that contained MCT oil. If your cat appears nauseous after taking CBD oil, consider switching to a formula that uses olive oil or hemp seed oil as a carrier oil instead.

THC toxicity

If the CBD oil you give your cat contains too much THC, the risk of side effects is much greater. While cats react well to CBD, they are very sensitive to THC and experience unpleasant side effects even at relatively low doses. Signs of THC toxicity in cats include:

Aggression

Neurological symptoms

Disorientation

Changes in appetite

If you think your cat may be suffering from THC toxicity, take him to the vet. This is one way in which lab testing makes CBD oil safe for cats — it ensures the product is low enough in THC.

FAQs

Is CBD oil legal?

When the Agriculture Improvement Act was passed in 2018, hemp was removed from the federal list of controlled substances. That means hemp CBD products are federally legal.

However, local laws vary so you should always double check those to find out if CBD is legal in your area.

What if your cat won’t eat their CBD oil?

It’s not uncommon for cats to turn up their noses at CBD oil – especially the first few times you offer it. If your cat won’t eat CBD oil on its own, try mixing it into a smelly, wet cat food, such as one made with salmon or tuna. You can also try using a flavored CBD oil for cats. Some cats won’t eat natural CBD oil, but will willingly lick CBD oil that’s flavored like salmon or bacon.

Can CBD help cats with irritable bowel syndrome?

Some people do give their cats CBD oil to help manage IBS, or irritable bowel syndrome. Irritable bowel syndrome is an inflammatory disease, and CBD has been shown to help reduce inflammation. Your cat may experience fewer bouts of constipation or diarrhea when they are given CBD.

It is, however, important to note that CBD is not a cure for IBS and is not a replacement for medications that your vet has prescribed. If your cat is on another medication for IBS, check with your vet before adding CBD to their regimen. CBD can interact negatively with some medications.

Can you give your cat a CBD oil formulated for humans?

Some CBD oil for humans may be safe for cats, but it is best to err on the side of caution and only use CBD oil for cats. Cats are very sensitive to THC, and some CBD oil for humans is too high in THC to be safe for your pet. Some human CBD oils may also contain flavorings and additives that are not safe for cats. The best CBD for cats is a CBD oil formulated with their unique physiology in mind.

What is full spectrum CBD oil?

Full spectrum CBD oil is essentially hemp extract that has not had anything removed. It contains not only CBD, but also hemp terpenes and other minor cannabinoids that the hemp produces.

Since some terpenes and other cannabinoids have pain-relieving and anti-anxiety properties, full spectrum CBD products can be beneficial for cats. However, you must be absolutely sure that the CBD oil you use is lab-tested and formulated specifically for cats. Most full spectrum oils contain traces of THC. Cats are very sensitive to THC, so a product that contains too much THC is not safe for cats.

What is broad spectrum CBD oil?

Broad spectrum oil has had any traces of THC removed. Other cannabinoids and terpenes are left in the formula, so a lot of the best CBD oil brands make broad spectrum CBD oil for cats. Removing the THC altogether is sometimes the easiest way to ensure cats don’t get too much. With a broad spectrum CBD product, you can give your cat a higher dose without worrying that they’ll get more THC than is safe.

What is CBD isolate?

If an oil is labeled “CBD isolate,” that means it’s pure CBD. On the one hand, these products won’t have the added benefit of different cannabis components working together because they’re just CBD oil. But it can be a good choice if you don’t want a strong earthy taste — or if you just want to avoid THC altogether.

Conclusion

CBD oil for cats can promote a sense of calmness while also helping to ease pain, inflammation, and allergy symptoms. If your kitty struggles with anxiety or arthritis, this is a safe, natural remedy to explore. Just make sure you only buy CBD oil from a reputable brand that utilizes third-party testing. Read plenty of reviews to see what other customers think, and look for a formula that appeals to your cat’s tastes.

But if you’re looking for the very best CBD oil for cats, you can go wrong with one of our five favorites.

Summary of the Best CBD Oil for Cats

This article has been supplied by Originated Media, a paid advertiser. The editorial staff of Chicago magazine had no role in this post’s preparation.