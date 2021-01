52 Weeks, 52 Indian Dishes

In Episode 12 of Gourmet To-Go , a series on restaurants and chefs who’ve pivoted, we visit Tasting India . At the delivery and takeaway-only popup, chef Jasmine Sheth builds a menu spotlighting a different part of India each week, from Kashmir to Chennai. She's totaled 34 menus since May — announced each Saturday on Instagram — and hopes to make it 52, capping off the year with a cookbook.