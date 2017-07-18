Extreme Massage

Ashiatsu Massage at Waldorf Astoria Spa

Feeling like a doormat can be a good thing. This swank spa’s therapists walk all over you (barefoot, of course) during an exceptional deep-tissue treatment designed to improve circulation and posture. $210 for 60 minutes, $305 for 90 minutes. 11 E. Walton St., waldorfastoriachicagohotel.com

Meditation Studio

Chill

This beautifully minimalist River North studio offers 30-minute no-frills (and no-incense) classes that you can work into your lunch hour, in your work clothes, without smelling like patchouli afterward. $22 a class, $150 a month for a membership. 222 W. Kinzie St., chillchicago.com

Fancy Facial

Second Skin Facial at the Peninsula Spa

A 3-D printer pops out custom-fitted hyaluronic acid patches that help your skin absorb rejuvenating products from the posh French line Biologique Recherche. When it’s all done, you’ll swear you had fillers. $300. 108 E. Superior St., chicago.peninsula.com

Photo: Courtesy of Float Sixty

Floatation Tank

Float Sixty

Bobbing alone in salt water in total darkness is pure, disconnected bliss. Claustrophopic? This specialized spa also offers an open pod and a spacious clamshell-like enclosure. $60 for first-timers. 303 W. Erie St., floatsixty.com

Health Club Day Pass

Equinox Lincoln Park

Here’s a spa day trifecta: Take a calorie-scorching class (our pick: Best Butt Ever), detox in the steam room, and smother yourself in complimentary Kiehl’s products. $50. 1750 N. Clark St., equinox.com

This article appears in the August 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







