Readers’ Choice
We asked, you answered! Check out the spots you crowned best ramen, nail salon, ice cream, bowling alley, and more.
Best Bookstore
Winner: Myopic Books
1564 N. Milwaukee Ave., myopicbookstore.com
Runner-up: Women & Children First
Best Bowling Alley
Winner: Diversey River Bowl
2211 W. Diversey Pkwy., drbowl.com
Runner-up: Timber Lanes Bowling Alley
Best Burger
Winner: Au Cheval and SafeHouse Chicago (tie)
800 W. Randolph St., auchevalchicago.com; 60 E. Ontario St.; safehousechicago.com
Runner-up: Prime & Provisions
Best Chinese Food
Winner: Duck Duck Goat
857 W. Fulton Market, duckduckgoatchicago.com
Runner-up: Lao Sze Chuan
Best Craft Brewery
Half Acre Beer
Multiple locations, halfacrebeer.com
Runner-up: Revolution Brewing
Best Doughnuts
Stan’s Donuts
Multiple locations, stansdonutschicago.com
Runner-up: Do-Rite Donuts
Best Falafel
Sultan’s Market
Multiple locations, chicagofalafel.com
Runner-up: Taste of Lebanon
Best Fried Chicken
Honey Butter Fried Chicken
3361 N. Elston Ave., honeybutter.com
Runner-up: Prime & Provisions
Best Hair Salon
Gordon Salon
3336 N. Clark St., gordonsalon.com
Runner-up: Salon Buzz
Best Hot Dog
Portillo’s
Multiple locations, portillos.com
Runner-up: Superdawg
Best Ice Cream
Capannari Ice Cream
10 S. Pine St., Mount Prospect, capannaris.com
Runner-up: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Best Italian Food
Spiaggia
980 N. Michigan Ave., spiaggiarestaurant.com
Runner-up: Siena Tavern
Best Live Music Venue
Thalia Hall
1807 S. Allport St., thaliahallchicago.com
Runner-up: Empty Bottle
Best Nail Salon
Pinky Nail
Multiple locations, pinkynailchicago.com
Runner(s)-up: Juko Nail & Skin Rescue, Zazazoo Nail Salon
Best Pie
Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits
Multiple locations, bangbangpie.com
Runner-up: Hoosier Mama
Best Pizza
Lou Malnati’s
Multiple locations, loumalnatis.com
Runner-up: Pequod’s Pizza
Best Ramen
Furious Spoon
Multiple locations, furiousramen.com
Runner-up: Arami
Best Spa for a Massage
Dana Hotel and Spa
660 N. State St., danahotelandspa.com
Runner-up: Allyu Spa
Best Sushi
Arami
1829 W. Chicago Ave., aramichicago.com
Runner-up: Yuzu Sushi & Robata Grill
Best Taco
Big Star
1531 N. Damen Ave., bigstarchicago.com
Runner-up: Antique Taco
Best Thai Food
Andy’s Thai Kitchen
Multiple locations, andysthaikitchen.com
Runner-up: Sticky Rice
Best Yoga Studio
CorePower Yoga
Multiple locations, corepoweryoga.com
Runner up: Mirepoix Wellness StudioEdit Module
Share
Advertisement
Best of Chicago: Gourmet Picnic Supplies
2 hours ago
Best of Chicago: Do the Tourist Thing
2 hours ago
Best of Chicago: Ways to Achieve Nirvana
2 hours ago
It’s Here! Best of Chicago 2017
2 hours ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.