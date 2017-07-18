Edit Module
2017 Best of Chicago

Readers’ Choice

We asked, you answered! Check out the spots you crowned best ramen, nail salon, ice cream, bowling alley, and more.

Published today at 10:24 a.m.

According to our readers, Duck Duck Goat has Chicago's best Chinese food.
According to our readers, Duck Duck Goat has Chicago’s best Chinese food.   Photo: Jeff Marini

Best Bookstore

Winner: Myopic Books

1564 N. Milwaukee Ave., myopicbookstore.com

Runner-up: Women & Children First

Best Bowling Alley

Winner: Diversey River Bowl

2211 W. Diversey Pkwy., drbowl.com

Runner-up: Timber Lanes Bowling Alley

Best Burger

Winner: Au Cheval and SafeHouse Chicago (tie)

800 W. Randolph St., auchevalchicago.com; 60 E. Ontario St.; safehousechicago.com

Runner-up: Prime & Provisions

Best Chinese Food

Winner: Duck Duck Goat

857 W. Fulton Market, duckduckgoatchicago.com

Runner-up: Lao Sze Chuan

Best Craft Brewery

Half Acre Beer

Multiple locations, halfacrebeer.com

Runner-up: Revolution Brewing

Best Doughnuts

Stan’s Donuts

Multiple locations, stansdonutschicago.com

Runner-up: Do-Rite Donuts

Best Falafel

Sultan’s Market

Multiple locations, chicagofalafel.com

Runner-up: Taste of Lebanon

Best Fried Chicken

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

3361 N. Elston Ave., honeybutter.com

Runner-up: Prime & Provisions

Best Hair Salon

Gordon Salon

3336 N. Clark St., gordonsalon.com

Runner-up: Salon Buzz

Best Hot Dog

Portillo’s

Multiple locations, portillos.com

Runner-up: Superdawg

Best Ice Cream

Capannari Ice Cream

10 S. Pine St., Mount Prospect, capannaris.com

Runner-up: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Best Italian Food

Spiaggia

980 N. Michigan Ave., spiaggiarestaurant.com

Runner-up: Siena Tavern

Best Live Music Venue

Thalia Hall

1807 S. Allport St., thaliahallchicago.com

Runner-up: Empty Bottle

Best Nail Salon

Pinky Nail

Multiple locations, pinkynailchicago.com

Runner(s)-up: Juko Nail & Skin Rescue, Zazazoo Nail Salon

Best Pie

Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits

Multiple locations, bangbangpie.com

Runner-up: Hoosier Mama

Best Pizza

Lou Malnati’s

Multiple locations, loumalnatis.com

Runner-up: Pequod’s Pizza

Best Ramen

Furious Spoon

Multiple locations, furiousramen.com

Runner-up: Arami

Best Spa for a Massage

Dana Hotel and Spa

660 N. State St., danahotelandspa.com

Runner-up: Allyu Spa

Best Sushi

Arami

1829 W. Chicago Ave., aramichicago.com

Runner-up: Yuzu Sushi & Robata Grill

Best Taco

Big Star

1531 N. Damen Ave., bigstarchicago.com

Runner-up: Antique Taco

Best Thai Food

Andy’s Thai Kitchen

Multiple locations, andysthaikitchen.com

Runner-up: Sticky Rice

Best Yoga Studio

CorePower Yoga

Multiple locations, corepoweryoga.com

Runner up: Mirepoix Wellness Studio

