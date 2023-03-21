Bakery-cafés are having a moment, as spots have popped up across the city offering some combination of a pastry case filled with baked goods and a seating area where guests can order a light meal or spend a few minutes in the welcome company of coffee and cake. This cheerful place from Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader and Ben Lustbader gets the ratio so right. Though the pastry selection doesn’t overflow like some others, it feels like a day’s production of love. Follow Loaf Lounge on Instagram to find out about the daily offerings — it might be a spinach and artichoke dip Danish one day and plum-ginger morning buns the next. Get there early enough in the afternoon for the oatmeal cream pies or the insane chocolate cake (the one that Mispagel-Lustbader made for The Bear). And don’t miss the sandwiches on housemade bread — the open-faced smoked salmon on marble rye is a breakfast to plan your day around. 2934 N. Milwaukee Ave.