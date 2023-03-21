Pompette may have just one dining room, but it still delivers the five restaurants its Bucktown neighborhood needed. Early in the day, it’s the place to swing by for a pastry and coffee on the go. Then it’s time for brunch. This is not the overcrowded, Sunday-only variety; instead, every day you’ll find a low-key brunch with fantastic root veggie hash and Dutch babies with roasted strawberries. Cocktail time? Try one of Margaret Warren’s fascinating concoctions. (Gin, yogurt, apple peel? Yes!) At the bar, have a low-key solo dinner, like a perfect salad of farro, arugula, apple, walnut, and blue cheese with a glass of wine. Or head to the dining room with friends for small plates (start with the mushroom spaghetti and fried quail) or an entrée (there are few on the menu, but the black sea bass with braised artichoke is killer). Industry vets Ashlee Aubin, who oversees the space, and Katie Wasielewski and Aaron Patten, who run the kitchen, have impeccable instincts. 1960 N. Damen Ave.