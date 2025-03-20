With its focus on Mexican spirits, Cantina Rosa, a new cocktail bar in Hyde Park, might feel like a departure for Erick Williams. His noted career as a chef and restaurateur has focused on Southern fare with Virtue, Daisy’s Po-Boy, and other establishments in the neighborhood. But to him this is a natural progression. “Mexico was the first place that stamped my passport as a young culinarian,” he says. “I was taken there by a cook and I got a chance to see his village. It turned out to be one of my most incredible hospitality experiences.” Since then, he has worked with many folks of Mexican descent. Cantina Rosa is a chance to “allow the people who have supported me to tell their story.”

Head bartender Maria Rodriguez (Virtue) deftly executes the drink menu created by Paul McGee (Lost Lake). For Rodriguez, the program is about “the beauty and tradition of Mexican craftsmanship.” She and her team serve spirits like mezcal, raicilla, and sotol (plus surprises like a Baja California gin) and whip up juicy frozen guava coladas and vibrant Desert Spoon Swizzles with rum, hibiscus, and sotol. To accompany the drinks, chef Jesus Martinez (who also leads the kitchen at Daisy’s) offers snacks like a sea bass crudo tostada and a chicken tamale with punchy tomatillo salsa.

Head bartender Maria Rodriguez

With his cocktail selections, McGee embraces in particular the tropical aspect of Mexico, which is often overlooked. Says Williams: “I like tropical drinks because they transport you somewhere else on the coldest days.” 5230 S. Harper Ave.