Like many people these days, I’m obsessed with tinned fish. A peek into my pantry reveals two dozen cans, from Portuguese squid to Massachusetts mussels. Yet despite living a few blocks from Lake Michigan, I had no species from the Great Lakes. The Grand Rapids, Michigan–based Great Lakes Tinned Fish changed that. “With Friday fish fries, river fishing, and smoked whitefish dip, fish is a huge part of the culture here,” founder Marissa Fellows, a marketing consultant, says of why she launched the line last year. I picked up the first tin, smoked Lake Erie whitefish, at Neighborly in Wicker Park (it’s also available at Sunset Foods and All Together Now). The product website provides recipes for dips, deviled eggs, and other dishes using the light, flaky fish, but I forked it and some cornichons onto crackers for an easy lunch. Smoked whitefish with garlic and shallot is out now, too, and cans featuring walleye and trout are in the works. I’ll need to clear some more space on my shelf.