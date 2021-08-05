1 Swizzle of Broken Dreams

Three Dots and a Dash

Kevin Beary’s swizzle delivers a complex, fruity punch, thanks to Guyanese rum (finished in Pineau des Charentes casks to add sweetness and red fruit flavors), peach liqueur, lime, and a layer of port floating on top. Spices from the port and muddled mint give it earthy depth. $15. 435 N. Clark St., Near North Side

2 Queen’s Park Swizzle

Good Measure

Kristina Magro has perfected this classic version (which features mint, lime, and an angostura float) by using a blend of rums, including Plantation’s OFTD, a caramelly overproof rum. $13. 226 W. Chicago Ave., Near North Side

3 Swizzle 33

Scofflaw

In its nine years, Scofflaw has always had a swizzle on the menu. This one, its 33rd, packs in Zhumir, a funky Ecuadorian spirit, Jamaican rum, and apricot and gentian liqueurs. Coconut and lime round it out. $10. 3201 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

4 Jungle Kitty

Arbella

Eric Trousdale swizzles rum and a grapefruit, eucalyptus, and chamomile kombucha with lime, pineapple, Campari, and hibiscus syrup for a zippy cocktail with a gently bitter edge. $15. 112 W. Grand Ave., River North

5 Sadie’s Pockets

Proxi

Jess Sandberg eschews rum entirely in this tropical number, opting instead for blended Scotch, which she mixes with toasted cashew orgeat, banana, and lemon, then tops with an angostura float. $14. 565 W. Randolph St., West Loop