1 Swizzle of Broken Dreams
Three Dots and a Dash
Kevin Beary’s swizzle delivers a complex, fruity punch, thanks to Guyanese rum (finished in Pineau des Charentes casks to add sweetness and red fruit flavors), peach liqueur, lime, and a layer of port floating on top. Spices from the port and muddled mint give it earthy depth. $15. 435 N. Clark St., Near North Side
2 Queen’s Park Swizzle
Good Measure
Kristina Magro has perfected this classic version (which features mint, lime, and an angostura float) by using a blend of rums, including Plantation’s OFTD, a caramelly overproof rum. $13. 226 W. Chicago Ave., Near North Side
3 Swizzle 33
Scofflaw
In its nine years, Scofflaw has always had a swizzle on the menu. This one, its 33rd, packs in Zhumir, a funky Ecuadorian spirit, Jamaican rum, and apricot and gentian liqueurs. Coconut and lime round it out. $10. 3201 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square
4 Jungle Kitty
Arbella
Eric Trousdale swizzles rum and a grapefruit, eucalyptus, and chamomile kombucha with lime, pineapple, Campari, and hibiscus syrup for a zippy cocktail with a gently bitter edge. $15. 112 W. Grand Ave., River North
5 Sadie’s Pockets
Proxi
Jess Sandberg eschews rum entirely in this tropical number, opting instead for blended Scotch, which she mixes with toasted cashew orgeat, banana, and lemon, then tops with an angostura float. $14. 565 W. Randolph St., West Loop