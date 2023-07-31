1. Little Goat Diner

Stephanie Izard moved her beloved all-day diner from its West Loop location to this much smaller space, giving it a neighborhoody feel. The menu is pared down some, but staples like the Fat Elvis pancakes and the healthy-ish oatmeal with honey yogurt, strawberry jam, and oat streusel remain.

What to order The bacon kimchi biscuit ($12), with bacon jam, a folded egg, and tangy kimchi cream cheese, available 7 to 10 a.m. weekdays at the walkup window

GG’s Chicken Shop’s rotisserie chicken, elotes, and smashed potatoes

2. GG’s Chicken Shop

Lee Wolen took inspiration from dinners with his mom for this family-friendly restaurant, which started out as a pandemic-era virtual offering. It’s become the neighborhood’s go-to carryout joint for tender, well-seasoned rotisserie chicken (available in quarter, half, and whole birds), alongside sides like elotes. Think Boston Market, but better.

What to order Chicken, smashed potatoes loaded with chicken drippings, and herby garlic ranch for dunking the bird ($37 for full meal)

Itoko’s beef chahan and ebi tom yum hand roll

3. Itoko

With sushi, hand rolls, robata, and large and small Japanese plates, the menu at this sleek spot will be recognizable to anyone who’s dined at Gene Kato’s cousin restaurant, Momotaro. Itoko has a slightly more casual feel, and gives the neighborhood a much-needed new date-night option.

What to order The ebi tom yum hand roll ($10), with shrimp, makrut lime, and crispy shallots, which evokes the flavors of the Thai soup, and the beef chahan ($22), a warming wagyu fried rice with a poached egg