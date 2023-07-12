Despite having traveled to Spain and being a sherry nerd (I’m a certified sherry wine specialist, no joke), I didn’t have my first rebujito — a citrusy sherry highball popular in Andalusia — until this spring at Nashville’s Henrietta Red. As I sipped the refreshing cocktail, I decided to make it my warm-weather tipple. So I was delighted to find it at Asador Bastian, a Basque-inspired chophouse. This version, from Lost Lake’s Paul McGee, who consulted on the menu, uses housemade almond orgeat. “It adds greater depth and complexity than the original recipes we encountered,” says lead sommelier Jonas Bittencourt. The nuttiness plays off the manzanilla sherry and is rounded out with lemon juice, soda, and mint. “Spaniards drink sessionable cocktails to begin a meal, and it’s great with any pintxo,” Bittencourt says. I can certainly attest to that, having started my night on the right foot with a rebujito accompanied by an anchovy pintxo. $15. 214 W. Erie St., River North