Just about every Asian country offers a version of a crushed-ice sundae. Unlike with a snow cone, ice and syrup mark just the beginning of these creations — they may include ice cream, sweetened beans, corn flakes, fresh fruit, condensed milk, springy cubes of gelatin, even corn. They look enormous but disappear quickly as the ice melts, the flavors swirl, and you keep assembling surprising, wonderful spoonfuls. Try these five.

JAPANESE

Kakigori at Gaijin

During the warm months in Japan, shopkeepers hang curtains displaying the character for ‘ice’ to entice passersby to come inside and escape the humidity over a giant mound of kakigori. This okonomiyaki spot offers the flavored ice for dessert, and bless them for showcasing the most classic type, Ujikintoki. Named after a town renowned for its green tea, it combines matcha syrup with azuki red bean paste and fun, wiggly cubes of coffee jelly. This typically Japanese combination of astringency and sweetness spells refreshment. $11. 950 W. Lake St., West Loop

Halo-halo at Boonie’s

FILIPINO

Joe Fontelera offers a streamlined version (no sweetened kidney beans!) of the Filipino classic, built on the tropical flavors of ube and coconut. Ube ice cream, jam, and milk streak a tall parfait glass with their purple hue, while cubes of coconut gel and soft, sweet macapuno coconut add an all-important slippery texture and comforting flavor. It’s available only at midday, but lunch at Boonie’s is never a bad idea. $8. 4337 N. Western Ave., North Center

Bingsu at Tsaocaa

KOREAN

Bingsu is loved throughout Asia, which is why this Taiwanese snack shop offers “Korean snowflake ice.” The hallmarks of the style include ample fresh fruit and milk-infused ice that shaves into fine, snowy shards. The “double mix” with strawberries and mango holds a buried treasure of sweet azuki beans and is drizzled with sweetened condensed milk. It’s portioned for sharing, but take it from me, it’s not impossible to polish one off alone. $13.25. 2026 S. Clark St., South Loop; 1337 W. Fullerton Ave., Lincoln Park; 3139 N. Broadway, Lake View East; 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont

Citrus coupe at Asador Bastian

CHINESE

Co-owner Hsing Chen wanted a refreshing dessert at her Basque steakhouse, so she and pastry chef Hannah Acosta devised this delightful take. In addition to icy, crunchy grapefruit granité, it features gelée with suspended grapefruit and orange segments, a layer of coconut cream, freeze-dried mandarins, and lime zest. In short, all the melty, wobbly textures and bright flavors that spell summer in Asia. It’s inspired by the shaved-ice sweets of Chen’s Bay Area childhood, but made less sweet and with fresh fruit for a version that’s just right after eating a steak. $17. 214 W. Erie St., River North

Nam khang sai at Sweet Rice

THAI

Thai shaved ice is notable for the hue imparted by a red syrup called nam daeng. It tastes a little like strawberry and rose, with a bit of mouth-drying astringency. The version at this street food haven starts with a base of pebbly ice and arrives topped with jellies, coconut gel, palm seeds, corn, jackfruit, condensed milk, and red syrup, which add springy and crunchy textures. $7.50. 1904 N. Western Ave., Logan Square