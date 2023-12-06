Most mornings I’m satisfied grabbing a bagel or croissant, but on treat-yourself days, I opt for what I’ve dubbed the Fancy Hotel Breakfast. The Lobby at the Peninsula is a particularly good choice, with its many daytime delights, like the Chinese breakfast with dumplings and hot soy milk. But it’s the new aloo chole, hearty and deeply flavored, that I’ll return for soon. Chef Baasim Zafar poaches chickpeas in tea, then combines them with potatoes, cilantro, and ginger for a fragrant curry. The Punjabi dish is part of the Lobby’s global breakfast menu, which reflects the hotel’s international influence. The aloo is served with bhatura, a chewy flatbread made with yogurt, which you use it to scoop it up. Top the curry with creamy labneh and mango pickle for a spicy, tangy bite that makes for a fine start to any day. $28. 108 E. Superior St., Near North Side