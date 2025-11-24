O’Hare

TORTAS FRONTERA

Terminals 1, 3, and 5; Gates B11, K4, and M18

Rick Bayless’s terrific tortas spot is my go-to for both breakfast and lunch. If it’s morning, I get the egg and rajas torta, with scrambled eggs, roasted poblano rajas, Cotija and Jack cheese, and avocado, while midday I go for the crispy chicken Milanesa, with cabbage, pickled jalapeños, Cotija, avocado-tomatillo salsa, and cilantro crema. And when I just need a snack, the guacamole and an El Súper Clásico margarita can ease the pain of any delay. — A.C.

LA TAPENADE MEDITERRANEAN CAFE

Terminals 1, 2, and 3; Gates B4, E9, and H14

For a fast and delicious — and healthy — breakfast, I swing by La Tapenade for the vegetable frittata. It’s a fluffy square of eggs loaded with veggies, including asparagus, zucchini, butternut squash, mushrooms, and onions. It also comes with a little cup of red grapes you can save for a plane snack. — A.C.

PRONTO SANDWICHES

Terminal 1, Gate B14

An Old World Italian sandwich in an airport? Fuhgeddaboudit. Unless, of course, you hightail your carry-ons to Pronto, which serves real-deal Italian subs inspired by Tinseltown icons. Order one on schiacciata, a flatbread with a focaccia-like skin and airy ciabatta interior. Some swoon (predictably) over the tomato-and-pepper DiCaprio, but I go for the Pacino, made with prosciutto, mozzarella, arugula, and a truffled pecorino spread. Grab one for the plane, and it’ll be the best in-flight upgrade you’ll find. — P.G.

BUBBLES WINE BAR

Terminal 3, Gate H4

I like to toast my upcoming adventure (or just making it through security) with a glass of bubbly at this wine bar. Some favorites: Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut when I want a classic, or Lanson Le Rosé Brut when I want to go pink. Plus, there’s entertainment: A nearby piano is open to anyone; you’ll see the occasional airport employee tickling the ivories. — L.S.

PUBLICAN TAVERN

Terminal 3, Gate K1

PUBLICAN QUALITY BREAD

Terminal 5, Gate M5

When I have time to sit at Publican Tavern, I’m getting the menu’s indisputable star: a succulent pub burger topped with American cheese, crisp lettuce, balsamic onions, and special sauce on a pillowy brioche bun. But when there’s just enough time to tap a credit card? I head to the grab-and-go case for gems like the chicken sandwich with bacon, avocado, and blue cheese aïoli. Or if I’m catching an international flight, I’ll snag a latte and caramelized kouign-amann on the go at Terminal 5’s Publican Quality Bread. — J.S.

Midway

ARAMI

Concourse A Food Hall

Arami closed its West Town location last year, but thankfully this outpost remains, since it’s one of your best culinary options at Midway. Your standard premade airport sushi this is not. Sitting down at the bar and ordering the freshly made California, cucumber, and avocado rolls is my go-to for a preflight lunch or dinner that’s light but satisfying. — A.C.

BILLY GOAT TAVERN

Concourse A Food Hall (also at O’Hare’s Terminal 1, Gate C19)

After multiple attempts, I’ve finally dialed in the perfect order at the Midway location of this Chicago institution. Start with the double burger, which is a quarter pound of beef, then add cheese, grilled and raw onions, extra pickles, and mustard and mayo. It’s both hearty and tasty enough to hold me until I reach my destination. — A.C.

BIG SHOULDERS COFFEE

Concourse A, Gate A15

When you make it through security, the first spot you’ll see to grab coffee is Dunkin’. Bypass that line and hoof it to the very end of Concourse A, where you’ll find the best java in the airport. Local roaster Big Shoulders serves “fast coffee” (that’s drip), cold brew, and espresso drinks. My order: the hot cardamom latte, a cozy drink with warming spices. — A.C.