Fewer guests means you can think bigger.

“Now you can get into a more elevated experience,” Fyfe says. “From a chef-curated meal to menus that have guests’ names at the top, it can all feel personalized at a time when people are craving intimacy and connection.” Consider making a four-course meal — with wine pairings or craft cocktails — the event’s centerpiece.

Get tables for 10 but limit to six guests apiece to allow for distance.

“Gone are the days of everyone sitting on top of each other.”

If you can’t part with the idea of passed apps, keep them to individual containers.

Fyfe says truffle fries in mini baskets and popcorn in small tins are some of her most popular offerings.

Options that are both safe and Insta-worthy are in demand these days.

Individual charcuterie boards as hors d’oeuvres, bento boxes or picnic baskets for dinner, personalized cheese tiers or (and?) mini wedding cakes for dessert.